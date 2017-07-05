GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Antoine Griezmann and Alexandre Lacazette.

Antoine Griezmann reacts on Twitter to Alexandre Lacazette joining Arsenal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

And just like that, Arsenal finally have a world-class striker once again.

The Gunners have been blessed with some incredible centre forwards over the past 20 years, including Ian Wright, Nicolas Anelka, Thierry Henry and Robin van Persie.

But the last five years have been slightly different. While Olivier Giroud, Danny Welbeck and Lucas Perez have all proved decent signings, none can lay claim to being world-class.

Article continues below

Arsenal fans have been saying it all along but, for one reason or another, Arsene Wenger refused to budge.

But now he has. Now, the Frenchman has spent a club-record fee of £46.5 million - which will rise to £52 million - to sign Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Watch: The Usos make X-Rated quip on SmackDown - WWE trying to edit it from history

Watch: The Usos make X-Rated quip on SmackDown - WWE trying to edit it from history

WWE's rumoured booking for Reigns vs Strowman at GBOF hints at huge SummerSlam plans [W.O.N.]

WWE's rumoured booking for Reigns vs Strowman at GBOF hints at huge SummerSlam plans [W.O.N.]

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Man United finally make huge bid for Alvaro Morata - Real have responded [Goal]

Man United finally make huge bid for Alvaro Morata - Real have responded [Goal]

Lacazette has reportedly been on Arsenal's radar for the best part of 10 years and, at the age of 26, he has finally joined.

So where will he fit into the Gunners' new 3-4-3 formation? Up front, of course, with Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil just behind him in a rather menacing front three.

Much depends on whether Sanchez and Ozil sign new deals in north London but for now, Wenger can be very happy with his work.

Arsenal fans have gone into meltdown on Twitter in the aftermath of Lacazette's signing, and now France teammate Antoine Griezmann has reacted.

Griezmann's Atletico Madrid looked set to sign Lacazette at one point but were unable to after being handed a transfer ban until January.

And so, Lacazette has joined Arsenal instead, which Griezmann sounds very happy about.

In the tweet below, alongside a picture of his international teammate in the 2017/18 Arsenal kit, he wrote: "👏🏽🤙🏽! Very happy for you Amigo! Lots of Golazo! #LePumaTeVaBien."

Lacazette has now replied to Griezmann, simple saying: "@AntoGriezmann Thank you bro !!!!
😉😉☺️☺️🔴⚪️."

Lacazette is expected to make his debut for Arsenal in the Emirates Cup later this month and could travel with his new teammates to Sydney this weekend.

Wenger has now commented on his latest signing, telling Arsenal's official website: "We are very happy to have Alexandre join our group.

"He has shown over a number of years that he can score goals and that he is a very efficient finisher. As well, he has very interesting technical qualities and a strong character.

"So he is a guy who is a great addition for us, and someone who will help us challenge at the top level this season."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Thierry Henry

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Watch: The Usos make X-Rated quip on SmackDown - WWE trying to edit it from history

Watch: The Usos make X-Rated quip on SmackDown - WWE trying to edit it from history

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Man United finally make huge bid for Alvaro Morata - Real have responded [Goal]

Man United finally make huge bid for Alvaro Morata - Real have responded [Goal]

Arsene Wenger to make a move for £80m-rated player after Lacazette deal [Mirror]

Arsene Wenger to make a move for £80m-rated player after Lacazette deal [Mirror]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again