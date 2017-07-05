And just like that, Arsenal finally have a world-class striker once again.

The Gunners have been blessed with some incredible centre forwards over the past 20 years, including Ian Wright, Nicolas Anelka, Thierry Henry and Robin van Persie.

But the last five years have been slightly different. While Olivier Giroud, Danny Welbeck and Lucas Perez have all proved decent signings, none can lay claim to being world-class.

Arsenal fans have been saying it all along but, for one reason or another, Arsene Wenger refused to budge.

But now he has. Now, the Frenchman has spent a club-record fee of £46.5 million - which will rise to £52 million - to sign Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon.

Lacazette has reportedly been on Arsenal's radar for the best part of 10 years and, at the age of 26, he has finally joined.

So where will he fit into the Gunners' new 3-4-3 formation? Up front, of course, with Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil just behind him in a rather menacing front three.

Much depends on whether Sanchez and Ozil sign new deals in north London but for now, Wenger can be very happy with his work.

Arsenal fans have gone into meltdown on Twitter in the aftermath of Lacazette's signing, and now France teammate Antoine Griezmann has reacted.

Griezmann's Atletico Madrid looked set to sign Lacazette at one point but were unable to after being handed a transfer ban until January.

And so, Lacazette has joined Arsenal instead, which Griezmann sounds very happy about.

In the tweet below, alongside a picture of his international teammate in the 2017/18 Arsenal kit, he wrote: "👏🏽🤙🏽! Very happy for you Amigo! Lots of Golazo! #LePumaTeVaBien."

Lacazette has now replied to Griezmann, simple saying: "@AntoGriezmann Thank you bro !!!!

😉😉☺️☺️🔴⚪️."

Lacazette is expected to make his debut for Arsenal in the Emirates Cup later this month and could travel with his new teammates to Sydney this weekend.

Wenger has now commented on his latest signing, telling Arsenal's official website: "We are very happy to have Alexandre join our group.

"He has shown over a number of years that he can score goals and that he is a very efficient finisher. As well, he has very interesting technical qualities and a strong character.

"So he is a guy who is a great addition for us, and someone who will help us challenge at the top level this season."

