Holly Holm on Mayweather vs. McGregor haters

Holly Holm knows a thing or two about boxing.

"The Preacher's Daughter" got her start in the world of combat sports when she stepped into the boxing ring and amassed an impressive record of 33-2-3. Ending her professional boxing career on a three fight winning streak, Holm decided to make the transition into the world of mixed martial arts (MMA).

She was able to start off her career in a big way, using her diverse boxing and kickboxing background to rack up an undefeated nine fight win streak before being booked into the biggest bout of her professional fighting career. Holm would take on the then-undefeated Ronda Rousey in the main event of UFC 193 back in November of 2015.

Holm shocked the world that night, as she defeated the biggest star in the combat sports world at the time with a thunderous second round head-kick that rendered "The Rowdy One" unconscious.

Fast-forward to today, and the biggest star the UFC has today is none other than UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. He is currently set to partake in one of the biggest combat sporting events of all time, as he makes the transition from MMA to boxing in order to take on arguably the greatest of all time in Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The pair are set to meet inside the squared circle on HBO pay-per-view (PPV) on August 26th. Holm recently joined The MMA Hour to give her thoughts on the upcoming bout, and stated that the transition from MMA to boxing may not be as difficult for McGregor as everyone thinks.

She also fired back at critics who oppose the match-up between two of the biggest stars in combat sports (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“I think one of the biggest thing for me going from boxing to MMA that was hard was being close in the clinch, because in boxing I could get comfortable in there,” Holm said.

“You could cover up and throw uppercuts and hooks and call it phone booth fighting and when I first got into MMA, sometimes I’d want to stand in there and throw uppercuts and then all of a sudden they’ve got me in the clinch. Or, I’m trying to box and somebody would go for a takedown.

“So one of the biggest habits I had to break going into MMA was letting go of that inside boxing style,” Holm continued, “which I didn’t do all the time but I was comfortable there in the fight and I feel like, going from MMA to boxing, is, I don’t want to say an easier transition, but I just feel like, there aren’t a lot of habits you’d have to break.”

“If McGregor wins, its going to be earlier,” Holm said. “If it goes longer, it’s going to be Floyd Mayweather. Anything can happen in a fight. I don’t think it’s a disgrace.

"I think if anyone’s out there making fun of this fight, I can guarantee you that those are the people who don’t fight.”

