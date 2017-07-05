GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Assou-Ekotto and Lacazette.

Remembering when Benoit Assou-Ekotto humiliated Alexandre Lacazette in 2013

So, Arsenal have a new club record signing in Alexandre Lacazette.

The Gunners have completed the signing of the French striker in a £46.5 million deal - with add-ons likely to take the fee up to £52.6 million.

But Lacazette is exactly the prolific striker that Arsenal need. He was the second-highest scorer in Ligue 1 last season with 28 goals and has bagged 129 in 275 matches in all competitions for Lyon since breaking into the first-team in the 2009/10 campaign.

But can he emulate his success in the French league in the Premier League? That’s the question being asked of him.

Well, it’s hard to give a definitive answer to that question without seeing him compete against English opposition.

But Lacazette has only played against one English side in a competitive match during his career - Tottenham.

His Lyon side took on Spurs in the Europa League during the 2012/13 campaign, losing 3-2 on aggregate thanks to Mousa Demeble’s last-minute strike in the second-leg.

While Lacazette didn’t get himself on the scoresheet during those two matches, he was at the centre of some controversy.

Olympique Lyonnais v Tottenham Hotspur FC - UEFA Europa League Round of 32

During the tie, Lacazette went to take it around Brad Friedel and went down in the penalty box. It looked a stonewall penalty but replay suggested otherwise.

At closer inspection, Lacazette had clearly dived and the referee didn’t give the penalty.

Watch: Lacazette's dive vs Spurs

But there was also a moment in the first-leg that the striker would want to forget.

Spurs left-back Benoit Assou-Ekotto had the ball in the corner and was closed down by Lacazette. However, he soon made him look a fool with a brilliant drag-back nutmeg which left the forward on the floor.

Watch: Assou-Ekotto ruins Lacazette

Brilliant:

Arsene Wenger will be hoping Lacazette can defend from the front slightly better than that incident a few years ago.

