So, Arsenal have a new club record signing in Alexandre Lacazette.

The Gunners have completed the signing of the French striker in a £46.5 million deal - with add-ons likely to take the fee up to £52.6 million.

But Lacazette is exactly the prolific striker that Arsenal need. He was the second-highest scorer in Ligue 1 last season with 28 goals and has bagged 129 in 275 matches in all competitions for Lyon since breaking into the first-team in the 2009/10 campaign.

But can he emulate his success in the French league in the Premier League? That’s the question being asked of him.

Well, it’s hard to give a definitive answer to that question without seeing him compete against English opposition.

But Lacazette has only played against one English side in a competitive match during his career - Tottenham.

His Lyon side took on Spurs in the Europa League during the 2012/13 campaign, losing 3-2 on aggregate thanks to Mousa Demeble’s last-minute strike in the second-leg.

While Lacazette didn’t get himself on the scoresheet during those two matches, he was at the centre of some controversy.

During the tie, Lacazette went to take it around Brad Friedel and went down in the penalty box. It looked a stonewall penalty but replay suggested otherwise.

At closer inspection, Lacazette had clearly dived and the referee didn’t give the penalty.

But there was also a moment in the first-leg that the striker would want to forget.

Spurs left-back Benoit Assou-Ekotto had the ball in the corner and was closed down by Lacazette. However, he soon made him look a fool with a brilliant drag-back nutmeg which left the forward on the floor.

Arsene Wenger will be hoping Lacazette can defend from the front slightly better than that incident a few years ago.

