Daniil Medvedev made himself a fan favourite on the opening day of Wimbledon by beating Stan Wawrinka in his first appearance on centre court.

However, two days later and the talented Russian is at the centre of controversy following his exit in the second round.

On a baking hot day at Wimbledon, Medvedev crashed out of the competition to Belgian Ruben Bemelmans after five sets.

Bemelmans, ranked 124th in the world, looked to have one foot in the third round after taking the first two sets but Medvedev mounted a brilliant comeback to take the tie into a fifth.

Despite winning the opening two games of the final set, Medvedev went on to lose the next five.

And the Russian opted to take his frustration out on the umpire, Mariana Alves, who had overruled a few important line calls in Bemelmans favour.

So annoyed, Medvedev even requested Alves be removed and replaced by the supervisor.

Nevertheless, his demands were rejected as Bemelmans went onto to close out the set and the match 6-4 6-2 3-6 2-6 6-3.

But it was once the last shot had been played when things got really strange.

Following a particularly awkward handshake between Alves and Medvedev, the Russian made his way back to his chair before pulling out his wallet.

As you can see in the video below, he then proceeded to throw a few coins in the direction of the umpire's chair.

Medvedev explained that he meant nothing untoward by his post-match actions.

"I haven’t thought about it. And that’s not the why I did it," he said as per The Metro.

"I was disappointed with the result of the match. It was frustrating after a big win I had. All the match was not going well for me. So I was just very disappointed.

"In the heat of the moment, I did a bad thing. I apologise for this.

"It was just that I was packing my things and I saw my wallet.

"As I said, in the heat of the moment, I did a stupid thing. So I was ready to leave the court, but that’s what happened."

Medvedev is certainly no stranger to controversy, though, after previously landing himself in hot water for becoming embroiled in a racism row which saw him disqualified from a tournament in America.

