Johanna Konta joined fellow Brit Heather Watson in the third round of Wimbledon following a hard-fought three-set victory over Croatia's Donna Vekic.

In a contest that lasted 3 hours and 10 minutes, the British number one finally disposed of her opponent as she prevailed 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 10-8.

Konta saved two break points in the decider and went 0-30 down numerous times in the final set but the number six seed held her nerve to edge a final set that lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes.

After the gruelling match, Konta said: "It hasn't quite sunk it. We both battled incredibly hard, whoever was going to draw the short straw was going to be hurting.

"I trusted my game more this time than I did last time. I think she played better today than last time (in Nottingham final), as did I.

"The crowd were incredible and the amount of respect they showed to my opponent was fantastic."

The win ensured Konta would advance to round three of Wimbledon for the first time in her career, having only won one match in her previous five years at the event.

The sixth seed, who was born in Australia to Hungarian parents, will now play Greece's Maria Sakkari for a place in the last-16.

Konta is not the only female Brit to reach the third round, with Heather Watson booking her place in the last-32 with a straight forward victory over Anastasija Sevastova.

Watson, who is ranked a lowly 102nd in the World, defied the rankings to overcome the 18th seed in convincing fashion, as she triumphed over her opponent with a 6-0 6-4 victory.

Watson will now play former World number one and two-Ttme Australian Champion, Victoria Azarenka, for a place in the fourth round.

Both Konta and Watson will be aiming to become the first female Briton to win Wimbledon since Virginia Wade claimed the title in 1977.

