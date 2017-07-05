The UFC world was in for quite a scare last month after news broke that former welterweight champ was involved in a truck-train accident that required him to be airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Hughes was driving his truck in Raymond, Illinois last month (June 16, 2017), just miles away from his hometown of Hillsboro, when Illinois State Police say he drove his vehicle directly over the train tracks as a train was incoming. The truck was hit on the passenger side and Hughes was airlifted to HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

He suffered no broken bones or internal injuries, and has remained in stable condition for some time now. Per his family, he has been minimally responsive and is no longer using a ventilator to breathe.

Hughes' sister, Beth Ulrici Hughes, took to her official Facebook page to update the mixed martial arts (MMA) world on her brothers condition, and warned fans not to believe everything they're reading on the internet (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“Matt is off the ventilator and showing some small signs of improvement,” the statement read. “There are some stories and comments out there that are exaggerated. Please don't believe everything you hear or read. This is going to be a long journey for his recovery.”

“Please understand that Matt was the only public figure in our family,” the statement read. “The rest of us are just regular everyday small town folks.

"We have never had to deal with the media and all the added stress that comes with it. We are all very private people and we are doing our best to keep you all informed; but our focus right now is Matt and his recovery. No news is good news!”

The 43-year-old is recognized as one of the greatest champions in the history of MMA, having won the UFC's 170-pound title multiple times between the years of 2001 and 2006.

He defeated the likes of BJ Penn and Georges St-Pierre inside the Octagon and hasn't competed since the year of 2011 when he suffered a first round knockout loss to Josh Koscheck.

At the time of his accident, Hughes was contemplating a return to MMA competition, with Bellator MMA being a prime candidate to sign the Hall Of Famer. We'll keep you updated on Hughes' condition as more information becomes available.

