The fallout from Cristiano Ronaldo's tax case may have given Alvaro Morata just a glimmer of hope that there was room for him at Real Madrid.

The Spain striker returned to the club from Juventus a year ago and while on paper, it looks as if he had a great season, the reality was quite different.

Morata scored 20 goals in all competitions, but it wasn't enough to earn him a regular spot in Zinedine Zidane's starting XI.

Article continues below

On the contrary, Zizou only started him on 17 occasions.

A player of the 24-year-old's calibre deserves better than that, even if it's understandable that he has been playing second fiddle to Karim Benzema.

Article continues below

The forward would no doubt be much happier at a club where he feels valued.

Manchester United could certainly offer him that. Jose Mourinho is on the hunt for Zlatan Ibrahimovic's successor and is willing to pay serious money to make Morata his main man.

Goal report that United have finally made Real a formal bid of £70.2million. Los Blancos are standing firm and demanding £79m, so it looks as if negotiations have come to a standstill.

United will still be confident, however, as the player himself could hold the key to getting the deal done.

Morata has a plan

The same source are also suggesting Morata and his father spoke to Real informing them they are ready to snub pre-season training.

Even if it's unlikely to go down well with the Madrid hierarchy, it could well force them to think about any future bids from United a little more carefully.

His family had hoped to clarify his future before his wedding, which obviously never materialised.

Morata is not the only one growing impatient with Real's delaying tactics, either.

Mourinho is apparently becoming more frustrated by the day at United's lack of activity in the transfer window, per the Independent. Victor Lindelof is the only major arrival so far, as deals for midfielders Nemanja Matic and Ivan Perisic have stalled.

The Red Devils have definitely missed out on two other targets in Antoine Griezmann and Michael Keane, so it's imperative they don't let Real stand in their way.

At least Morata is doing everything he possibly can to make the move happen.

Should Real let Morata go? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms