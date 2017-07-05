GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Alvaro Morata .

Alvaro Morata has a plan to force a move to Manchester United

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The fallout from Cristiano Ronaldo's tax case may have given Alvaro Morata just a glimmer of hope that there was room for him at Real Madrid.

The Spain striker returned to the club from Juventus a year ago and while on paper, it looks as if he had a great season, the reality was quite different.

Morata scored 20 goals in all competitions, but it wasn't enough to earn him a regular spot in Zinedine Zidane's starting XI.

Article continues below

On the contrary, Zizou only started him on 17 occasions.

A player of the 24-year-old's calibre deserves better than that, even if it's understandable that he has been playing second fiddle to Karim Benzema.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Watch: The Usos make X-Rated quip on SmackDown - WWE trying to edit it from history

Watch: The Usos make X-Rated quip on SmackDown - WWE trying to edit it from history

WWE's rumoured booking for Reigns vs Strowman at GBOF hints at huge SummerSlam plans [W.O.N.]

WWE's rumoured booking for Reigns vs Strowman at GBOF hints at huge SummerSlam plans [W.O.N.]

Man United finally make huge bid for Alvaro Morata - Real have responded [Goal]

Man United finally make huge bid for Alvaro Morata - Real have responded [Goal]

Antoine Griezmann has reacted on Twitter to Alexandre Lacazette joining Arsenal

Antoine Griezmann has reacted on Twitter to Alexandre Lacazette joining Arsenal

The forward would no doubt be much happier at a club where he feels valued.

Manchester United could certainly offer him that. Jose Mourinho is on the hunt for Zlatan Ibrahimovic's successor and is willing to pay serious money to make Morata his main man.

Goal report that United have finally made Real a formal bid of £70.2million. Los Blancos are standing firm and demanding £79m, so it looks as if negotiations have come to a standstill.

United will still be confident, however, as the player himself could hold the key to getting the deal done.

Morata has a plan 

The same source are also suggesting Morata and his father spoke to Real informing them they are ready to snub pre-season training.

Even if it's unlikely to go down well with the Madrid hierarchy, it could well force them to think about any future bids from United a little more carefully.

Granada CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

His family had hoped to clarify his future before his wedding, which obviously never materialised.

Morata is not the only one growing impatient with Real's delaying tactics, either.

Mourinho is apparently becoming more frustrated by the day at United's lack of activity in the transfer window, per the Independent. Victor Lindelof is the only major arrival so far, as deals for midfielders Nemanja Matic and Ivan Perisic have stalled.

The Red Devils have definitely missed out on two other targets in Antoine Griezmann and Michael Keane, so it's imperative they don't let Real stand in their way.

At least Morata is doing everything he possibly can to make the move happen.

Should Real let Morata go? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Gareth Bale
Football

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Watch: The Usos make X-Rated quip on SmackDown - WWE trying to edit it from history

Watch: The Usos make X-Rated quip on SmackDown - WWE trying to edit it from history

Man United finally make huge bid for Alvaro Morata - Real have responded [Goal]

Man United finally make huge bid for Alvaro Morata - Real have responded [Goal]

Antoine Griezmann has reacted on Twitter to Alexandre Lacazette joining Arsenal

Antoine Griezmann has reacted on Twitter to Alexandre Lacazette joining Arsenal

Inter Milan respond to Man United's huge new bid for Ivan Perisic [Di Marzio]

Inter Milan respond to Man United's huge new bid for Ivan Perisic [Di Marzio]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again