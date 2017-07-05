Seth Rollins is scheduled to face off against Bray Wyatt at WWE RAW's exclusive pay-per-view Great Balls of Fire this weekend, but overall, it has been a big 12 months for the superstar.

The Architect has been involved in several big feuds and matches including Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose over the WWE Championship, Finn Balor and Kevin Owens over the Universal Championship, Chris Jericho, Samoa Joe, and Triple H at WrestleMania 33.

For the rest of 2017 and beyond for Rollins, it's a bit of mystery as to how he will be booked by the WWE. It was rumored he could face Brock Lesnar for the Universal title.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, following recent changes to have Reigns face Lesnar at SummerSlam and win the Championship there instead of following the original plan of having him win it at WrestleMania 34, those plans may have been nixed as The Beast will no longer be the title holder.

While Reigns is predicted to face John Cena at The Showcase of Immortals next year, not much has been said on who Rollins could face at the show. One fan has suggested his own opponent for The Architect, and it's a match that WWE fans will definitely want to see happen.

Article continues below

Playing on WWE 2K17, the fan made a WrestleMania match of Seth Rollins going one-on-one for the WWE Championship against The Rock.

Rollins responded to the match proposal with an interesting tweet, as he said: "I mean Mania is only like 8 months away...🤔🤔"

The Architect vs The Great One will certainly be an intriguing match, as it is a clash we have never seen before in the WWE. The Rock would be a perfect name for Rollins to add to his list of previous WrestleMania opponents which include Triple H, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

There's definitely a reasonable chance of this match happening, as The Rock always loves to work with the WWE and is in constant good shape. He has a good relationship with the company, so the only limitation for this match to happen would be The Rock's work schedule, which is always full.

The People's Champion last match in the WWE was an unannounced match at WrestleMania 32 when he defeated Erick Rowan in six seconds, a WrestleMania record. He wouldn't defeat Rollins in that time, but it would have just as great build as The Rock proper last WrestleMania feud vs John Cena.

Would you like to see Seth Rollins vs The Rock at WrestleMania 34? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms