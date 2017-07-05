GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Alexandre Lacazette.

Alexandre Lacazette joined Arsenal from Lyon for three reasons

Football News
Arsene Wenger vowed to make "two or three" big signings at Arsenal this summer and, just four days after the transfer window opened, he's well on his way.

Sead Kolasinac joined on a free transfer from Schalke 04 last month and judging by pictures from his first training session, he's an absolute beast.

But the Bosnian's arrival pales in comparison to Arsenal's second signing of the summer: Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal today announced they had signed the France international on a five-year deal for a club-record fee that will reach £52 million.

Speaking to the club's official website, Wenger explained how he thinks Lacazette will take his side to the next level next season.

"We are very happy to have Alexandre join our group," he said. "He has shown over a number of years that he can score goals and that he is a very efficient finisher.

"As well, he has very interesting technical qualities and a strong character, so he is a guy who is a great addition for us, and someone who will help us challenge at the top level this season."

Wenger has brought Lacazette in to help his side secure Champions League football next season - or better yet, the Premier League title.

That will certainly be Lacazette's intentions and he's now revealed exactly why he chose to leave Lyon for Arsenal.

As it turns out, the Frenchman actually had three reasons for joining: history, Wenger and the Gunners' style of play.

Asked what about Arsenal appeals to him, the 26-year-old said: "Arsenal's past - I like clubs with a history. Also the fact that the manager has been here for a while shows that it is a stable club.

"In addition there are quite a few French players here, which makes it easier to settle in.

"In my opinion, Arsenal is also the club that plays the best football in England so I really wanted to come here."

Lacazette added how he grew up admiring French players like Henry at Arsenal, who he dreamed of playing for as a youngster.

"I am, of course, delighted and very proud too because Arsenal is a legendary club," he added.

"Throughout my childhood, thanks to Thierry Henry and other French players, I always dreamed of playing for this club so today that dream has been fulfilled."

Topics:
Olivier Giroud
Arsene Wenger
Football
Thierry Henry

