The crazy amount Chris Bosh will still receive from Miami Heat after being waived

An end of an era occurred in Miami yesterday as the Heat announced after seven years with the team, Chris Bosh would be waived.

Bosh helped create history at the Heat, as he alongside fellow big stars LeBron James and Dwyane Wade brought two NBA Championships to the city thanks to Finals series victories during the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

The 33-year-old's career has been halted over the past three years, however, due to blood-clot issues. This has brought on a difficult decision for the Heat, as they had to waive the future Hall of Famer.

Nobody can doubt what Bosh has done for the Heat since he joined the side from the Toronto Raptors in 2010 to complete the super team alongside James and Wade that led to many championships at the franchise.

It was only back in 2014 that Bosh signed a five-year, $118 million contract with the Heat, and that contract will still be paid out to him in full.

According to reports, the 11-time NBA All-Star will still receive the remaining $52.1 million left on his contract before he was waived. Albert Nahmad has stated he will be paid in 120 twice-monthly installments of $434,393 starting on November 15 this year and ending on November 1 in 2022.

About $29 million of the remaining amount will be paid by an insurance policy and the rest by the Heat. According to ESPN: "The remaining $52 million on his contract over the next two years will be cleared, and the team's salary-cap space will become about $37 million," which should help the team sign free agents.

Pat Riley, the president of the Heat, said on the team's website following the waiving of Bosh: “Chris changed his life and basketball career when he came to Miami. And he changed our lives for the better, in a way we never would have imagined, when he joined the Miami Heat.

"We will forever be indebted to CB for how he changed this team and led us to four trips to the NBA Finals and two NBA Championships. He is, without a doubt, one of the greatest players in the history of the franchise.

"The number '1' will never be worn by another player and we can't wait to someday hang his jersey in the rafters. Today, we are both moving on but we wish Chris, Adrienne and their family nothing but the best. They will forever be part of the Miami Heat family."

Fans would still love to see Bosh back playing in the NBA, but whether it would be the right thing for him to do remains unclear, especially after recent health issues. If he does play again, he would have to be cleared by a team doctor in order to do so.