Football

The move to the London Stadium has not gone to plan .

West Ham's attempt to mock Bayern Munich backfires spectacularly

Football News
24/7

It's fair to say there's been little to get excited about following West Ham's move to the London Stadium.

Leaving the famous Boleyn ground was always going to be a bold move.

It had history, it rocked with atmosphere; a lot of Hammers fans were rightly concerned they'd never be able to replicate it in Stratford.

They were absolutely right, of course. Quite apart from the fact that supporters in the upper tiers practically require a pair of binoculars to see the pitch, results have suffered too.

Slaven Bilic took his side to a surprise seventh-placed finish in the last year at Upton Park, and the expectation was that they'd push on and fight for a European spot.

Yet, at times in the 2016/2017 campaign, they looked more like relegation material, eventually clambering up to 11th.

Why they would want to boast about anything related to their new stadium is frankly beyond us.

The London Stadium's social media team dug up a bizarre stat, however, pointing out one thing - probably the only thing - they are doing better than Bayern Munich right now.

Asking for trouble, right? It was an especially risky tweet given Bayern Munich's reputation as the kings of social media.

Bayern have responded 

The Bavarians have loved tearing into Arsenal about their Champions League record over the past couple of seasons, so it's not surprising they had their keyboards at the ready to reply. 

Bayern's response was savage, but brilliant:

Twitter was loving it:

They may not be overwhelmed by the Olympic stadium, but Bayern must have rather enjoyed their other trips to London in recent years.

In 2013, they won the Champions League at Wembley in 2013, beating Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund. And whenever they play Arsenal - which is all the time, apparently - they seem to win 5-1.

West Ham have hopefully learned not to mess with the experts on social media.

Topics:
Arjen Robben
Dimitri Payet
Mats Hummels
Bayern Munich
Arturo Vidal
Robert Lewandowski
Football

