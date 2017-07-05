GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Mario Balotelli.

Mario Balotelli trolls Man Utd with tweet about Man City's win vs QPR in 2012

The 2011/12 Premier League season will forever be remembered for staging arguably the most dramatic final day in football history.

Manchester United and Manchester City were neck and neck at the top of the table with one game remaining, though the Citizens were ahead on goal difference.

United did the business away to Sunderland, winning 1-0 thanks to Wayne Rooney's header, while City found themselves 2-1 down against QPR in second-half stoppage time.

It looked as though Sir Alex Ferguson's men were heading towards title glory, but then something incredible happened at the Etihad Stadium.

Edin Dzeko scored a header in the 92nd minute to bring City level, before Sergio Aguero fired home with mere seconds remaining to win his side the Premier League.

Cue absolute bedlam as City's players swarmed Aguero, while the fans went ballistic in the stands. It was a sight to behold.

Martin Tyler's commentary was even better, shouting: "AGUEROOOOO! I swear you'll never see anything like this ever again - so watch it, drink it in.

"They've just heard the news at the Stadium of Light. Two goals in added time for Manchester City to snatch the title away from Manchester United."

Manchester City's Argentinian striker Se

Tyler claimed at the time that fans would never see such a dramatic end to a title race ever again - and he's probably right. 

City left it until the very last minute to score and secure their first ever Premier League title.

It was Mario Balotelli's flick that set up Aguero and, for reasons he blamed on "melancholy",  the Italian decided to troll United fans on Twitter today about what happened five years ago. Check out his tweet below.

He wrote: "I have a bit of melancholy I just review the winning match title vs qpr.. that was amazing and I really loved it.#mutdsorrynotsorry #lol 💙💙💙."

It's Balotelli's hashtags that really rub salt in the wounds for United fans: #mutdsorrynotsorry and #lol (laugh out loud).

The 26-year-old's tweet has received over 1,500 retweets and 4,000 likes in two hours, with one fan thanking him for his vital pass to Aguero.

Balotelli's career hasn't quite gone to plan since winning the Premier League with City, but he appears to have settled in Ligue 1 with Nice.

His 15 goals helped Nice finish third last season and also earned him a new contract to stay at the Allianz Riviera for another year.

