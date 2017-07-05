GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor.

Holly Holm pinpoints characteristic Conor McGregor could use to defeat Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor. The fight which nobody thought would happen, is happening, and very few people are giving Notorious a chance of coming out of this fight with a win.

The vast difference in boxing experience between McGregor and Mayweather has urged a lot of people to announce Money as the huge favourite to win this super fight that has the potential to be the first ever billion dollar fight.

Many believe McGregor is an undeniable underdog against Mayweather as he hasn't fought in a professional boxing match, while Money, on the other hand, is one more win away from being 50-0. A win he could achieve come August 26.

However, there are a few that believe the UFC megastar can pull off an upset and shock the world by defeating the undefeated boxer, and one of those people is a UFC fighter who has also tried the sport of boxing - Holly Holm.

The 35-year-old, who has been a world champion in the sports of MMA and boxing believes McGregor definitely has a chance in this super fight despite the odds being stacked against him. She believes the Irishman can use his speed in order to get the better of Mayweather.

Holm said on a recent edition of The MMA Hour, according to MMA Fighting: “I’m the type of fighter who thinks anyone has a chance. I came over to MMA from boxing and I felt like I had a chance. And I did. I went and I accomplished things.

“Mayweather is undefeated for a reason. But still, if feel anything can happen in a fight and Conor’s got speed which, I think, Mayweather, a lot of people can’t handle Mayweather’s speed. I think Conor has speed and he can deal with speed pretty well.

"I think Conor’s fighting style and stance can actually be competitive for Mayweather.”

Mayweather vs McGregor is bound to be a spectacle, both inside and outside of the ring. This should make the fight a classic despite the fact many see it as a mismatch. If Notorious is able to use his speed effectively as Holm has stated against Money, it will go down as one of the most memorable boxing matches of all time.

