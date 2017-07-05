Matt Riddle does not seem too interested in going to the WWE.

The former UFC welterweight and middleweight competitor, who was a participant on The Ultimate Fighter Season Seven (TUF 7), fought nearly all of his fights in his mixd martial arts (MMA) career under the UFC banner before retiring from the sport in 2014.

He had a relatively successful career in the UFC, racking up a five fight win streak at one point during his run. Two of those wins, however, were overturned due to the fact that Riddle tested positive for marijuana. His victories were stripped and they were both ruled No Contests.

Riddle made the transition into professional wrestling in 2014 when he began training and had his first match in 2015. He has since worked for companies such as Evolve, Pro Wrestling Guerilla, and House Of Glory. He also admittedly partook in a WWE tryout in 2015, however, it didn't lead to anything.

Nearly three years into his career as a professional wrestler, Riddle has made quite the name for himself and is on the horizon of taking the next big step in his career. A future with WWE isn't completely out of the question given that the company loves to take athletes from other sports and transition them into wrestlers.

Riddle recently did an interview with Metro to talk about his professional wrestling career, and touched on the possibility of joining WWE. When asked why he isn't with WWE, Riddle explained that he has more freedom as an independent wrestler (quotes via WrestleZone):

"It’s not that I don’t fancy it, WWE is the biggest company in the world for professional wrestling. At the end of the day, that’s where everybody wants to be, but some people get there sooner.

"The thing is, once you’re working for them, you’re limited. I use the example of movies a lot. If you make an independent movie, you hire your actors and do everything. It’s lower budget but it’s your product. Your ideas.

"When you go to a bigger studio, they’ll give you more money but they’ll say a sponsor has to be in the movie or a certain actor has to be involved. The story you were telling is now an altered one.

"Something I love about indies is that I get to tell my story. There might be a different outcome, but before, during and after the match I tell the story my way."

