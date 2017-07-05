GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Diego Costa's switch to Atletico Madrid could be imminent

Diego Costa's time in the Premier League is almost up.

Will he be missed? It's difficult to say.

The striker has always courted controversy, but he's also a great goalscorer on his day and has been a key part of a Chelsea side that has won two titles in three years.

Last season, he found the back of the net 22 times in all competitions, so in theory, Antonio Conte should be reluctant to lose him.

We all know that isn't the reality, thanks to a leaked message from the Chelsea boss which told Costa he wasn't in the club's plans.

That happened right at the start of the summer. Several Premier League clubs have been getting their business done early, so it does beg the question of why the 28-year-old is still a Chelsea player.

Well, there have been several obstacles blocking his exit. The first is that he has decided against a move to the Chinese Super League, despite allegedly having his head turned by Tianjin Quainjian in January.

Secondly, Atletico Madrid are his other main suitors, and of course they are being impeded by a transfer ban.

Costa has reportedly set his heart on re-signing for the Rojiblancos, and they'll get round their embargo by 'signing' him this summer, but not registering him until January 2018, when he'll be able to play.

There's a new update 

Nobody wants this to develop into a saga, and thankfully, journalist Manu Sainz, of Spanish publication AS, has some positive news.

Sainz has given a long-awaited update on the situation, tweeting: "In the next few hours it will be official the signing of Diego Costa by Atletico."

It will certainly be interesting to see the fee the two clubs have agreed on, as the Mirror were reporting that Atleti would only offer £22million.

After months of speculation, we're finally a little closer to knowing where he'll be next season.

There's no cause for alarm, Chelsea fans, as the end of Costa's days at Stamford Bridge could signal something equally exciting: the arrival of Romelu Lukaku.

Conte will want to replace the bolshy forward as soon as possible, and Lukaku had an even better goal tally last term, notching up 26 goals.

Will Costa be a good signing for Atletico? Have your say in the comments. 

