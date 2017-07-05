GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Kevin Owens.

Kevin Owens shares great story about his parents

Kevin Owens has had quite the journey to the WWE.

"KO" started off his professional wrestling career back in 2003 for the International Wrestling Syndicate (IWS) before signing with Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) in 2004. Owens would do on and off work for CZW over the years, in addition to Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, and Ring Of Honor (ROH).

He signed with the WWE in 2014 where he was sent to NXT, the WWE's current developmental brand. He won the NXT Title that same year before being called up to the main roster in May of 2015 where he began feuding with John Cena. 

Article continues below

After a great feud with "The Leader Of The Cenation," Owens began feuding with Superstars such as Cesaro, Ryback to win the Intercontinental Championship, Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler, and Sami Zayn.

Owens' career really began to take off when he was able to capture the WWE's Universal Title. Then-Universal Champion Finn Balor was injured during his match-up with Seth Rollins to crown the inaugural Universal Champ, prompting a tournament that led to a Fatal Four-Way main event on Monday Night RAW to crown the new champion.

Article continues below

Triple H interfered in the match, and to many's surprise, instead of helping Rollins win the belt, he hit "The Architect" with a Pedigree and motioned for Owens to get the cover. Soon after, Owens began an alliance with Chris Jericho, where the two helped one another maintain their respective titles (as Chris Jericho was the United States Champion).

Owens soon grew tired of Jericho and turned on him during an episode of Monday Night RAW, however, this would backfire as Jericho would cost Owens his Universal Title in a match against the returning former WCW Champion Goldberg at Fastlane.

This began a feud between Jericho and Owens that led to a match for the United States Championship, which Owens would win and dub himself "The New Face Of America." 

WWE recently released a DVD about Owens' career in the business, entitled: Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story. Owens took to Twitter shortly after the DVD's release and shared an awesome story about his parents purchasing the DVD at the same store his father used to rent wrestling VHS tapes from:

What are your thoughts on Owens' story about his parents buying his new DVD at the store they used to rent wrestling tapes from? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

