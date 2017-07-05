Anyone who can name every club Robbie Keane has played for off the top of their head is doing pretty well.

The former Republic of Ireland captain is extraordinarily well-travelled, his best years coming at Tottenham, where he scored 91 goals across two spells with the club.

Unfortunately, he never made the impact he would have liked following his dream move to Liverpool, but he's still remembered as one of the great Premier League strikers.

The 36-year-old scored some beauties in his time; the last-minute screamer in Spurs' 4-4 draw with Chelsea, his cheeky run from behind the goal to nick the ball off the 'keeper against Birmingham.

For the last few years, he's been with LA Galaxy, but it looks as if he could be on his way back to English football.

Cue those jokes that never get old about his 'boyhood club', as the forward appears to be on Birmingham City's radar.

The Blues narrowly avoided relegation from the Championship last season, and Harry Redknapp is determined to fix that the way he knows best - by assembling a random group of his old players and hoping they're still alright.

Keane would be a huge asset

Redknapp has been explaining exactly why he's so keen to link up with his former Tottenham employee again.

“Robbie is a player you would love to have around your football club," Redknapp said, via the Mirror.

“Any football club with Robbie Keane in is a better football club.

“He can bring an awful lot to any club. At the moment I haven’t done anything but it’s not an impossibility.”

Niko Kranjcar, you're up next.

Redknapp wanted Terry, too

Keane has been linked with some pretty unconventional moves in his time out of the game. In February, he was understood to be training with Egyptian side Al Ahly, per Goal, though that never led to anything concrete.

As for Birmingham, their fans could be forgiven for being a little hesitant about this one.

This summer, they've already suffered the disappointment of not only missing out on John Terry, but seeing him join rivals Aston Villa.

If Redknapp was hoping to bring in the legendary Chelsea centre-back to offer his experience, then it certainly makes sense that he's eyeing another top flight veteran.

