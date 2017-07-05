GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Robbie Keane .

Robbie Keane set to be offered a return to English football

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Anyone who can name every club Robbie Keane has played for off the top of their head is doing pretty well.

The former Republic of Ireland captain is extraordinarily well-travelled, his best years coming at Tottenham, where he scored 91 goals across two spells with the club.

Unfortunately, he never made the impact he would have liked following his dream move to Liverpool, but he's still remembered as one of the great Premier League strikers.

Article continues below

The 36-year-old scored some beauties in his time; the last-minute screamer in Spurs' 4-4 draw with Chelsea, his cheeky run from behind the goal to nick the ball off the 'keeper against Birmingham.

For the last few years, he's been with LA Galaxy, but it looks as if he could be on his way back to English football.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Watch: The Usos make X-Rated quip on SmackDown - WWE trying to edit it from history

Watch: The Usos make X-Rated quip on SmackDown - WWE trying to edit it from history

Update on possible split of former SmackDown Live Tag Team champs

Update on possible split of former SmackDown Live Tag Team champs

Man United finally make huge bid for Alvaro Morata - Real have responded [Goal]

Man United finally make huge bid for Alvaro Morata - Real have responded [Goal]

Antoine Griezmann has reacted on Twitter to Alexandre Lacazette joining Arsenal

Antoine Griezmann has reacted on Twitter to Alexandre Lacazette joining Arsenal

Cue those jokes that never get old about his 'boyhood club', as the forward appears to be on Birmingham City's radar.

The Blues narrowly avoided relegation from the Championship last season, and Harry Redknapp is determined to fix that the way he knows best - by assembling a random group of his old players and hoping they're still alright.

Keane would be a huge asset 

Redknapp has been explaining exactly why he's so keen to link up with his former Tottenham employee again.

“Robbie is a player you would love to have around your football club," Redknapp said, via the Mirror.

Tottenham Manager Harry Redknapp (L) pos

“Any football club with Robbie Keane in is a better football club.

“He can bring an awful lot to any club. At the moment I haven’t done anything but it’s not an impossibility.”

Niko Kranjcar, you're up next.

Redknapp wanted Terry, too 

Keane has been linked with some pretty unconventional moves in his time out of the game. In February, he was understood to be training with Egyptian side Al Ahly, per Goal, though that never led to anything concrete.

As for Birmingham, their fans could be forgiven for being a little hesitant about this one.

Aston Villa Press Conference

This summer, they've already suffered the disappointment of not only missing out on John Terry, but seeing him join rivals Aston Villa.

If Redknapp was hoping to bring in the legendary Chelsea centre-back to offer his experience, then it certainly makes sense that he's eyeing another top flight veteran.

Would Keane be a good signing for Birmingham? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Gareth Bale
Robbie Keane
Football

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Watch: The Usos make X-Rated quip on SmackDown - WWE trying to edit it from history

Watch: The Usos make X-Rated quip on SmackDown - WWE trying to edit it from history

Man United finally make huge bid for Alvaro Morata - Real have responded [Goal]

Man United finally make huge bid for Alvaro Morata - Real have responded [Goal]

Antoine Griezmann has reacted on Twitter to Alexandre Lacazette joining Arsenal

Antoine Griezmann has reacted on Twitter to Alexandre Lacazette joining Arsenal

N'Golo Kante has named the two toughest players he faced last season

N'Golo Kante has named the two toughest players he faced last season

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again