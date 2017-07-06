When 23-year-old Australian Bernard Tomic claimed that he lost his first round match against Mischa Zverev because he was bored, the Australian might not have expected the Western Australian police to respond.

Tomic crashed out of SW19 earlier this week and has raised eyebrows ever since with his comments following the defeat.

After claiming he got bored of playing the game, he also admitted to purposely calling on a trainer to slow down the game, rather than get him to see to an injury.

Article continues below

He also responded badly to a question about donating his prize money to charity.

However, getting a response on Twitter from the Western Australian police was probably something he didn't expect to happen.

Article continues below

WA police tweeted the following: “CAREER CHANGE?

“If you’re looking for a career in the WA Police join us.”

The tweet also came with a comical image depicting the tennis player with the caption: “Bored of your job?

“WA Police is anything but boring.”

Genius from the Aussie police there!

The 23-year-old Australian lost to German Mischa Zverev in straight sets 6-4, 6-3, 6-4, but that’s not what this match is going to be remembered for.

In a bizarre post-match interview, Tomic decided to blame his loss on being bored, which, unsurprisingly, did not go down well with members of the press in attendance.

“You know, I just thought I’d try to break a bit of momentum, to use that as my strategy, because I was just playing very bad and feeling bad out there.

“It was definitely a mental issue out there.

“Yeah, I just tried to break a bit of momentum but just couldn’t find any rhythm and, you know, wasn’t mentally and physically there with my mental state to perform.

“I don’t know why, but, you know, I felt a little bit bored out there. You know, to be completely honest with you.”

When he was asked whether he would hand back his £35,000 prize money he earned from playing in SW19 following his non-performance, the 23-year-old angrily hit back by suggesting he would do so if Roger Federer gave the $500million he has earned at Wimbledon.

“Well, if you ask Federer to give back $500million, would he do that or not?

You can see the Western Australian police's tweet below.

“We all work for money. At 34, maybe I can donate to charity.

“If you ask Roger if he’ll do it, I’ll do it.

“Well, if Roger and Novak, these guys will, no problem,

“I feel holding a trophy or, you know, doing well, it doesn’t satisfy me anymore. It’s not there.”

Well, in that case, the Western Australia Police are looking for new hires!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms