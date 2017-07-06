GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Bernard Tomic.

WA Police troll Bernard Tomic hard following his Wimbledon comments

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

When 23-year-old Australian Bernard Tomic claimed that he lost his first round match against Mischa Zverev because he was bored, the Australian might not have expected the Western Australian police to respond.

Tomic crashed out of SW19 earlier this week and has raised eyebrows ever since with his comments following the defeat.

After claiming he got bored of playing the game, he also admitted to purposely calling on a trainer to slow down the game, rather than get him to see to an injury.

Article continues below

He also responded badly to a question about donating his prize money to charity.

However, getting a response on Twitter from the Western Australian police was probably something he didn't expect to happen.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former UFC star turned professional wrestler explains why he's not with WWE

Former UFC star turned professional wrestler explains why he's not with WWE

Kevin Owens shares emotional story about his parents

Kevin Owens shares emotional story about his parents

Mario Balotelli expertly trolls Man Utd with tweet about City's win vs QPR in 2012

Mario Balotelli expertly trolls Man Utd with tweet about City's win vs QPR in 2012

Man Utd fans are going crazy on Twitter after huge Lukaku & Morata updates [Mail]

Man Utd fans are going crazy on Twitter after huge Lukaku & Morata updates [Mail]

WA police tweeted the following: “CAREER CHANGE?

“If you’re looking for a career in the WA Police join us.”

The tweet also came with a comical image depicting the tennis player with the caption: “Bored of your job?

“WA Police is anything but boring.”

Genius from the Aussie police there!

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2017

The 23-year-old Australian lost to German Mischa Zverev in straight sets 6-4, 6-3, 6-4, but that’s not what this match is going to be remembered for.

In a bizarre post-match interview, Tomic decided to blame his loss on being bored, which, unsurprisingly, did not go down well with members of the press in attendance.

“You know, I just thought I’d try to break a bit of momentum, to use that as my strategy, because I was just playing very bad and feeling bad out there.

“It was definitely a mental issue out there.

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2017

“Yeah, I just tried to break a bit of momentum but just couldn’t find any rhythm and, you know, wasn’t mentally and physically there with my mental state to perform.

“I don’t know why, but, you know, I felt a little bit bored out there. You know, to be completely honest with you.”

When he was asked whether he would hand back his £35,000 prize money he earned from playing in SW19 following his non-performance, the 23-year-old angrily hit back by suggesting he would do so if Roger Federer gave the $500million he has earned at Wimbledon.

“Well, if you ask Federer to give back $500million, would he do that or not?

You can see the Western Australian police's tweet below.

“We all work for money. At 34, maybe I can donate to charity.

“If you ask Roger if he’ll do it, I’ll do it.

“Well, if Roger and Novak, these guys will, no problem,

“I feel holding a trophy or, you know, doing well, it doesn’t satisfy me anymore. It’s not there.”

Well, in that case, the Western Australia Police are looking for new hires!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Maria Sharapova
Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Former UFC star turned professional wrestler explains why he's not with WWE

Former UFC star turned professional wrestler explains why he's not with WWE

Mario Balotelli expertly trolls Man Utd with tweet about City's win vs QPR in 2012

Mario Balotelli expertly trolls Man Utd with tweet about City's win vs QPR in 2012

Man Utd fans are going crazy on Twitter after huge Lukaku & Morata updates [Mail]

Man Utd fans are going crazy on Twitter after huge Lukaku & Morata updates [Mail]

There’s been a huge update in Diego Costa’s move to Atletico Madrid [AS]

There’s been a huge update in Diego Costa’s move to Atletico Madrid [AS]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again