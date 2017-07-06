Fresh off their narrow 24-21 victory over the All Blacks last Saturday, a few members of the Lions' squad decided to celebrate by throwing themselves off the highest bungee in New Zealand.

Taulupe Faletau, who crucially scored the Lions' first try in the second Test to ignite their comeback, made the decision to jump off a platform 134 metres above the Nevis River just days before the final test on Saturday.

The Welshman was joined by a pair of Englishmen, Jack Nowell, who was a replacement in Wellington, and George Kruis, who started the first Test.

Their actions were met with bemusement by the All Blacks, who were 1,000 miles north in Auckland.

Jeremy Kaino was one member of the New Zealand squad that voiced his opinion, stating: "I’d rather be training, to be honest, but hey, if that’s what they think will get the best out of their players, then good on them.”

Despite being met with disapproval, the Lions management team have actually sanctioned such endeavours.

The players are allowed to enjoy bungee jumping, as well as other extreme activities such as jet boating and helicopter rides.

Paul Stridgeon, head of strength and conditioning, encourages members of the Lions squad to undertake such activities and get their mind off rugby as it has proven to be beneficial for the players.

He remarked: “It mirrors what we did in 2009 and 2013 when we had a recovery part for the start of the final week.

"We won both those Tests so we will definitely get something positive out of this.”

Fans of the Lions will be hoping that this trend continues, as the Lions look to beat New Zealand in a Test series for the first time since 1971.

If called upon, it will be interesting to see how Faletau, Nowell, and Kruis perform in the crucial series deciding Test match on Saturday.

