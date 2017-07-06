Man Utd fans are going crazy on Twitter after huge Lukaku & Morata updates [Mail]

Manchester United and Jose Mourinho have had a relatively quiet summer transfer window by their usual standards, but it's about to get very interesting.

Victor Lindelof is the Red Devils' sole signing so far in a £30.75 million deal and now Mourinho is pushing to further bolster his squad.

Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic, Monaco's Fabinho and Chelsea's Nemanja Matic have all been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford and could yet arrive.

However, United fans are only interested in two names at the moment: Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata and Everton's Romelu Lukaku.

Both strikers are on Mourinho's radar as he seeks to find a long-term replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with Morata seemingly the more likely to arrive.

It was previously reported that the Spaniard had agreed to join United and that only a transfer fee needed to be negotiated with Real, but it hasn't quite been that simple.

United supporters are growing frustrated as a result, but their frustrations turned into excitement on Wednesday night when huge updates emerged from Marca and the Daily Mail.

According to Marca, Morata is "one step" away from joining United after Mourinho lodged an improved bid of €75 million - just €5 million short of Real's asking price.

An agreement is close - so close, in fact, that Morata could complete his move to Manchester in the "coming hours" depending on how negotiations progress.

So, that's the latest on Morata - but what about Lukaku?

The Mail's Matt Lawton reports that United are "closing in" on a record-breaking £100 million move for the Everton striker after hijacking Chelsea's deal.

That's right, Mourinho is in negotiations to sign Morata AND Lukaku.

Whether or not the Portuguese manager genuinely intends on bringing both strikers to the Theatre of Dreams remains unclear, but these updates have sent United fans into meltdown nonetheless.

Some supporters believe there's a chance Morata and Lukaku will both be joining this summer, while others are taking a more cautious approach by saying it's unlikely.

Here's how Twitter has reacted to Marca and the Mail's exciting reports.

Our verdict is that United signing Morata and Lukaku is highly unlikely, but this is Jose Mourinho we're talking about here.

The Portuguese has shown throughout his managerial career that he isn't afraid to splash the cash - nor take a risk. Anything could happen.

