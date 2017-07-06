GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Nadal eased into the third round with a straight sets win over Donald Young..

Rafael Nadal received unusual request after Wimbledon victory

To say that Rafael Nadal has had a storming season so far would be the understatement of the year.

The Spaniard has just come off the back of a blistering clay court season that saw him win just about every title he competed for, including the French Open at Roland Garros.

Now, the 31-year-old is on the warpath again, this time on the famous grass courts of Wimbledon as he looks to secure his third title at SW19.

Despite only being seeded fourth this year, Nadal is one of the favourites for the title simply because of the scintillating form he has shown in the build up to the Championships.

Throughout his lengthy career, Nadal has gathered a fiercely loyal following. His fans stuck by him throughout his protracted injury troubles, and for that, they are now being rewarded, with Nadal undeniably back at his best, steam rolling opponents and challenging for titles.

After his straight-sets victory over Donald Young in the second round, however, Nadal was presented with a rather unusual item on which to sign his autograph.

While tournament programs, hats, and giant tennis balls are common place at such post-game signing sessions, it is safe to say that prosthetic limbs are not!

Nadal was a fantastic sport about it, however, and barely batted an eyelid.

He took the leg and scribbled his signature across it as he would with any normal item.

The 15-time Major champion was able to see the funny side as well, laughing with reporters who queried him on the curious incident after he had come off centre-court.

"[The limb] Was already off. I don’t know if he take it off at that moment or not," joked Nadal.

The world number two will take on Karen Kachanov in the third round as he continues his march towards yet another 2017 title.

Topics:
Maria Sharapova
Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer

