GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Alexis Sanchez.

Alexis Sanchez makes ridiculous wage demands to Arsenal in order to stay

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Mesut Ozil. Alexis Sanchez. Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal now possess arguably the Premier League's most deadly attacking trio following the £52 million signing of Lacazette from Lyon.

It's a huge statement of intent from Arsene Wenger, who was under pressure to sign a world-class striker this summer and has duly delivered.

Article continues below

Lacazette is Arsenal's second signing of the transfer window following Sead Kolasinac's arrival from Schalke 04 on a free, with the Bosnian causing quite a buzz after his first training session.

But Wenger can't stop there. He promised to make "two or three" signings this summer and must fulfil that by making a third addition.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former UFC star turned professional wrestler explains why he's not with WWE

Former UFC star turned professional wrestler explains why he's not with WWE

Kevin Owens shares emotional story about his parents

Kevin Owens shares emotional story about his parents

Mario Balotelli expertly trolls Man Utd with tweet about City's win vs QPR in 2012

Mario Balotelli expertly trolls Man Utd with tweet about City's win vs QPR in 2012

Man Utd fans are going crazy on Twitter after huge Lukaku & Morata updates [Mail]

Man Utd fans are going crazy on Twitter after huge Lukaku & Morata updates [Mail]

It's in central midfield where Arsenal fans feel improvements are now needed, despite how well Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey played towards the end of last season.

Jack Wilshere, Francis Coquelin and Mohamed Elneny are also options for Wenger in the centre of the park, but they each have their flaws.

However, while further signings must be a priority for Wenger, keeping Sanchez this summer is unquestionably most important.

FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-ARSENAL

The Chilean was phenomenal for Arsenal last season, helping them to win the FA Cup, but there are fears he could leave for Manchester City due to a lack of Champions League football.

Lacazette's arrival could yet convince Sanchez of staying but according to the Mirror's John Cross, the 28-year-old has made his wage demands to Arsenal.

And they're absolutely insane - seriously.

Cross claims that Sanchez, who has been offered a new deal worth £275,000-per-week, wants £400,000-per-week to stay. I repeat, £400,000-per-week.

That's £125,000 more than what Wenger initially offered, which could see the Frenchman admit defeat and grant Sanchez a move.

Arsenal v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Final

This latest update comes after Sanchez admitted on international duty last week that his future is "clear" - but he can't say anything yet.

"I don't know, my friend, I don't know," said the Chilean when asked if he will be staying at Arsenal. "Right now I'm focused on the Confederations Cup.

"When this is finished I will see if I stay or if I go. I don't know. Yes it's clear [my future], but I can't tell you."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Arsene Wenger
Football
Alexis Sanchez

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Former UFC star turned professional wrestler explains why he's not with WWE

Former UFC star turned professional wrestler explains why he's not with WWE

Mario Balotelli expertly trolls Man Utd with tweet about City's win vs QPR in 2012

Mario Balotelli expertly trolls Man Utd with tweet about City's win vs QPR in 2012

Man Utd fans are going crazy on Twitter after huge Lukaku & Morata updates [Mail]

Man Utd fans are going crazy on Twitter after huge Lukaku & Morata updates [Mail]

There’s been a huge update in Diego Costa’s move to Atletico Madrid [AS]

There’s been a huge update in Diego Costa’s move to Atletico Madrid [AS]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again