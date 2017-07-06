Mesut Ozil. Alexis Sanchez. Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal now possess arguably the Premier League's most deadly attacking trio following the £52 million signing of Lacazette from Lyon.

It's a huge statement of intent from Arsene Wenger, who was under pressure to sign a world-class striker this summer and has duly delivered.

Article continues below

Lacazette is Arsenal's second signing of the transfer window following Sead Kolasinac's arrival from Schalke 04 on a free, with the Bosnian causing quite a buzz after his first training session.

But Wenger can't stop there. He promised to make "two or three" signings this summer and must fulfil that by making a third addition.

Article continues below

It's in central midfield where Arsenal fans feel improvements are now needed, despite how well Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey played towards the end of last season.

Jack Wilshere, Francis Coquelin and Mohamed Elneny are also options for Wenger in the centre of the park, but they each have their flaws.

However, while further signings must be a priority for Wenger, keeping Sanchez this summer is unquestionably most important.

The Chilean was phenomenal for Arsenal last season, helping them to win the FA Cup, but there are fears he could leave for Manchester City due to a lack of Champions League football.

Lacazette's arrival could yet convince Sanchez of staying but according to the Mirror's John Cross, the 28-year-old has made his wage demands to Arsenal.

And they're absolutely insane - seriously.

Cross claims that Sanchez, who has been offered a new deal worth £275,000-per-week, wants £400,000-per-week to stay. I repeat, £400,000-per-week.

That's £125,000 more than what Wenger initially offered, which could see the Frenchman admit defeat and grant Sanchez a move.

This latest update comes after Sanchez admitted on international duty last week that his future is "clear" - but he can't say anything yet.

"I don't know, my friend, I don't know," said the Chilean when asked if he will be staying at Arsenal. "Right now I'm focused on the Confederations Cup.

"When this is finished I will see if I stay or if I go. I don't know. Yes it's clear [my future], but I can't tell you."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms