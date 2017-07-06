Some players are just synonymous with clubs - it cannot be helped.

Even after Fernando Torres made his ultra-successful move from Atletico Madrid to Liverpool back in 2007, the 110-time Spanish international never truly let go of Los Rojiblancos.

The 33-year-old would become one of the best forwards in the world during his time at Anfield and went on to cost Chelsea £50 million in 2011, but that's where his goalscoring exploits suffered a noticeable decline.

Article continues below

Three years later, Torres moved to Italy with AC Milan before finally getting the chance to come home to Atletico first on loan and then permanently.

He has been an experienced member of their blossoming squad ever since and is beloved by the fans at the club, but with his contract running out and given his age, many thought he might have played his final game for the club.

Article continues below

However, Torres will indeed get to play in the brand spanking new Wanda Metropolitano after signing a new one-year deal with the club and the Atleti legend has tweeted for the first time since signing his deal.

He wrote: "Happy to stay one more year with all of you. Thanks for joining me for so many years ... and the remaining ones"

Back in March following a two-goal haul against Leganes, boss Diego Simeone had said that he hoped a deal could be arranged for his veteran forward.

"Renewal for Torres? It depends on the club, the sporting side and the coach. Like always, though, it depends on the results," Simeone told reporters.

"Torres has had four fantastic days, that speaks very well of his ability to continue working and fighting. Not playing hasn't bothered him and he's trained in the same way. That's his best quality and hopefully he continues like this."

While Torres has become a dependable and steadying bit-part player, his experience has been vital when stepping in for poster boy Antoine Griezmann or Kevin Gamiero.

In reality, the fact that Atletico's transfer bad was upheld has probably played a big role in the club's decision here as they cannot afford to replace Torres until January at the very least.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms