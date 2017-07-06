Manchester United have a big decision to make if Wayne Rooney does move on in the coming weeks.

Jose Mourinho has been gradually phasing the 31-year-old out of his plans anyway, but he'll still leave a big void at Old Trafford.

Various reports are suggesting Rooney will rejoin boyhood club Everton, whom he left in 2004 to join United.

We've all seen the England international in a Toffees' shirt before, but somehow, it'll still take a lot of getting used to.

Rooney is part of the furniture at United. He's won five Premier League titles, as well as one Champions League, and of course, he recently surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton as their all-time record goalscorer.

Even if he's been playing less and less, Mourinho will still be faced with the difficult conundrum of who should replace him as club captain.

Several players wore the armband last season. However, Rooney remained the official skipper, and no doubt offered plenty of experience and leadership in the dressing room.

Who should captain United next?

There are a few candidates to succeed him. Paul Pogba is one player who's been talked about, but he maybe just lacks that little bit of maturity required and is still settling in.

The Sun report that Mourinho has therefore chosen Michael Carrick as the next captain, with Ander Herrera becoming vice-captain.

This may not be the long-term solution many fans would have hoped for, as Carrick only has a one-year contract. There are few men who are as accomplished as the midfielder, though, and as for Herrera, he appears to be growing in confidence all the time.

Mourinho has described the Spanish international as “one of the smartest players he has ever had", per the Independent.

The Portuguese must have a similar opinion of Carrick. At 35, the former Tottenham and West Ham star may not be the fastest, but his eye for a killer pass hasn't dampened at all.

It's particularly important that United's young players can look to a leader next term. The Red Devils ought to embark on a more serious title challenge this time around, while they will also have Champions League football to contend with.

This might well prove to be Carrick's last season at the club too, so he now has the perfect opportunity to go out on a high.

Is Carrick the right man to succeed Rooney? Have your say in the comments.

