World number two Rafael Nadal has intimated that the upcoming generation may find it difficult to match the astonishing careers of the likes of himself, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic.

The trio boasts 45 Grand Slam titles between them and have been a part of one of the most dominant era's the sport has ever witnessed.

Now, all three are in their 30s, and eyes are beginning to turn towards those who may be capable of filling the almighty shoes that will be left behind by the iconic group.

The likes of Nick Kyrgios, Alexander Zverev, Karen Khachanov, and Dominic Thiem are all being touted as potential successors to the sport's greatest trio, but Nadal issued a word of warning, suggesting that it may be difficult for the upcoming crop to summit the heights that he and his fiercest rivals have.

Nadal insisted it is difficult to say how far his next round opponent Khachanov could go in the future while speaking after his second round win over Donald Young.

"For sure he’s good, for sure he has chances to be in a high position of the ranking," said Nadal.

"Win so many Grand Slams? I tell you one thing: It’s not easy. Somebody has to win Grand Slams, of course, but looks a little bit easier because during this part and this moment of our sport, there is three players that won 18, 15, and 12.

"But if we look back about the history of our sport, was not very long time away when [Pete] Sampras has 14, and looks like nobody is going to have the chance to increase that number. We need to appreciate these things, when we need to put everything in the right spot.

"And Karen is a great player, that he has chances to win a lot. But then there is good players out there and the player who is able to improve more during the next couple of years will have the chance to win more than others."

Nadal has breezed through his opening matches, while Khachanov saw off Thiago Monteiro to secure a date with the number four seed.

