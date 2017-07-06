There aren't many Barcelona and Real Madrid players who get along particularly well on or off the pitch.

While Cristiano Ronaldo versus Lionel Messi is the most prominent of individual rivalries associated with the two clubs, plenty others simmer in the background.

One such feud exists between Alvaro Arbeloa and Gerard Pique – two men whose less than friendly history stretches way back to 2013.

The pair clashed on Twitter four years ago after Madrid had beaten La Liga minnow Elche with a 94th-minute penalty.

Pique, who was following the match on TV, mocked the softness of the foul leading to the spot kick via a cheeky tweet posted soon after Ronaldo converted.

The Barcelona star joked he was watching a comedy on Canal Plus Liga, saying, as per ESPN: “There’s always something good at this time of night.”

His comment wasn't taken kindly by supporters of Los Blancos including Arbeloa, who hit back with an equally tongue in cheek response.

He said: “Very happy with the 3 points! I happy some people are changing the theatre for the cinema, that is always good!”

Their animosity has since deviated from its initial light-heartedness, though.

Arbeloa and Pique traded blows on Twitter numerous times throughout the 2015-16 season, and the former, who retired last month, has finally spoken out about their dislike for each other.

The 34-year-old represented Spain alongside the centre-back several times throughout his hugely successful career but claims he always strived to avoid him.

"I have no feelings towards him," Arbeloa told El Chiringuito TV on Wednesday, as per Goal.

"I would not go to eat with him. I go with my friends.”

While their relationship is soured beyond the inherent tension between representatives of Madrid and Barcelona, even winning the 2010 World Cup together carries no positive effect.

Their respective allegiances to each of the Spanish giants must surely be the foundation of their bad blood, and that certainly rings true in Arbeloa’s attitude towards the idea of working for the capital-based club.

"They would never call me and I would never go there," he said.

It’s shame these two will no longer be able to let their on-field actions do the talking, but at least we could instead have an enduring Twitter conflict to look forward to.

