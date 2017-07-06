The two reasons Man United have overtaken Chelsea in race for Romelu Lukaku [Sun]

Romelu Lukaku has not been shy in admitting he wants to challenge for top honours in the game for some time now.

After rejecting a new £140,000-a-week deal with Everton back in March, the big Belgian said: “I am not scared of anything. But at the end of the day fans want to see trophies, players want trophies so we need to try more, give a bit more.

“You should not shy away from it. Like if you don’t win a trophy there is something that has gone wrong because if you have the belief that you can do something, you can do it.”

A move back to Chelsea seemed like the natural fit for the burly striker, especially after Blues boss Antonio Conte infamously sent Diego Costa a text stating that his services were no longer required.

However, despite Lukaku suggesting last month he already knew who his next club was, a return to Stamford Bridge seems to have stalled and a move to Manchester United appears very much on.

Wayne Rooney appears all but certain to move in the opposite direction after being left of Man United's tour of the US, and according to The Sun, he is to be given Lukaku's No. 10 shirt.

Of course, Rooney wore the number 18 when he first broke onto the scene at Goodison Park and would then wear No. 8 at United until he switched to No. 10 for the 2007/08 campaign.

He has worn that number ever since, but not only does that suggest Lukaku's days as a Toffee are numbered, but a direct switch may be on the cards. Perhaps the 25-goal forward will be wearing United's No. 10 next season?

Ultimately, Chelsea would have had the deal done by now if they had the means to do it. The problem lies in Diego Costa and Atletico Madrid; the Spanish club seems to be the only outfit Costa is interested in moving to, but he can't play for them because of a transfer ban until January.

The Red Devils, though, have also been linked with completing a move for Alvaro Morata in "the next few hours" according to some outlets, so could United really place close to £180 million on two forwards?

