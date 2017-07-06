The transfer window has already thrown up plenty of surprises.

Arsenal have managed one of the biggest coups of the summer by bringing in Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon.

The Gunners have had to break their record transfer in the process, but what an acquisition the Frenchman is going to be.

Elsewhere, Everton have been spending money like nobody's business and could take their wage bill up another notch if they re-sign Wayne Rooney, as expected.

Even Aston Villa have been grabbing headlines, picking up John Terry following his release from Chelsea.

A lot of these deals have been a long time coming.

Just occasionally, though, a transfer materialises that takes even the most on-the-ball fans completely by surprise.

The summer market always brings up a few bizarre moves, and the latest comes courtesy of Asamoah Gyan.

Gyan's surprise move

The former Sunderland striker has been doing the rounds in the Middle East and Asia but he's now agreed terms on a switch back to Europe.

Turkish club Kayserispor - we're none the wiser, either - announced the deal on their website, which admittedly, you may not have been checking on a daily basis.

It wasn't all fun and games on his travels, as he was once found guilty of having "unethical hair" while playing in the Arabian Gulf League with Al Ahli, per the BBC.

The Ghana international, who is his country's all-time leading goalscorer, was thought to be open to a move to the MLS, at least according to ESPN.

After watching him score against his side last weekend, USA boss Bruce arena admitted to the same source:

"I certainly would love to have him, but I don't think I have a whole lot of say in that. I would put in a good word though."

He isn't the first former Premier League player to head to Turkey, following in the footsteps of Robin van Persie, Alexander Hleb, and Emmanuel Adebayor.

