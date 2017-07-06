Andy Murray has revealed his frustration over the players who retired early in their first round matches at Wimbledon this year.

Astonishingly, seven players were unable to finish their matches, including Novak Djokovic's and Roger Federer's opponents.

Defending champion Murray believes it may just have something to do with the increased amount of prize money being handed out to players who lose in the early rounds of the Championships this year.

The world number one felt that players, who knew they were injured beforehand, were pitching up to claim the staggering £35 000 cash prize given to players who are knocked out in the first round.

"It’s a bit frustrating, because, you know, for a long time there has been a lot of players asking, you know, wanting more prize money and trying to get more prize money in the early rounds of the slams," Murray said after his straight-sets win over Dustin Brown.

"But then you get situations like there has been yesterday, and it’s really not positive for the tour. Well, for tennis.

"I think there is a big difference if you get injured – you know, if you’re injured going into the match, then I think you need to be pretty certain you’re going to be okay to, you know, play and be able to compete before stepping out there, because, one, you can do more damage to yourself. You’re playing injured and you could potentially make it worse.

"But also, you know, for the tournament and the fans and the TV and everyone that’s watching, it’s not good to have guys going on the court already injured and knowing maybe they’re not going to be able to complete the match. That’s not ideal."

The Wimbledon prize money this year is more lucrative than ever before, with first round appearances earning players a nice £35,000.

Following the controversy at Wimbledon, tennis organisers are already looking into potential ways of preventing this happening again.

Despite organisers still discussing plans for the future, Murray believes he has the answer to the problem.

"I think, you know, there is a way to fix that is by, you know, if you’re indirectly that you get the prize money even if you’re injured and the Lucky Loser comes in and has the opportunity to play for more prize money.

"Hopefully they will make some changes and avoid more situations like that."

Murray will face Fabio Fognini in the third round as he looks to continue the fine form that has seen him yet to drop a set at SW19.

