When Manchester United released Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the climax of last season, many could understand why.

After all, the 35-year-old striker only suffered a major knee injury in April, an injury that kept a much younger and arguably fitter Kurt Zouma out for nine months.

Since then, the former Barcelona and Milan striker has been in America rehabbing his injury and rumours of a move to LA Galaxy, who would coincidentally commence next year's season around the time of Zlatan's scheduled comeback, have truly intensified.

However, there were some reports straight after Ibrahimovic's release that suggested United would re-sign the Swede if he could prove his fitness in the long run.

And after pictures emerged of the legendary striker at United's Carrington training ground complex yesterday, it is clear that the player and club are yet to truly part ways.

Ibrahimovic rattled in 28 goals in all competitions last season and became a big fan favourite with the Old Trafford faithful.

Many supporters believed Ibrahimovic deserved a new contract regardless of his injury, but it now seems as though boss Jose Mourinho is going to give him every chance to earn the new deal.

Speaking after Zlatan and Marcos Rojo picked up serious injuries against Anderlecht in the Europa League, Mourinho was very worried for his nomadic forward.

“No player deserves to be injured but I think in this case it’s even more sad because Zlatan, in this stage of his career it’s really, really hard, and Marcos probably at this moment in his career is playing very well for us and also finally getting a position as central defender in the international team, so we’re really sad for them.”

Speaking about how long Ibrahimovic might be out for, Mourinho said: “I don’t care about it in this moment, I just want the player [Ibrahimovic] to recover the best he can and we’ll see about it. Honestly, I’m not sad for the team, I’m not worried about the impact that not to have them [will cause].

“I don’t care about it, I just think about them, and like everybody I’m really sad.”

