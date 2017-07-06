Throwing towels, sweatbands, and sometimes even shirts into the crowd at the end of a game has become a common feature of modern day tennis, as eager fans look to get as close to their favourite players as possible.

Wimbledon number-18 seed Jack Sock did nothing different, tossing his towel into the crowd after his first round win, where an excited young fan grabbed it, only to have it torn from his hands by an older fan sat in front of him.

Sock took to social media in search of the young fan after footage of the ugly incident had started to circulate.

The considerably older gentleman showed very little grace and decorum when he violently snatched the towel right out the younger fans hands.

Sock, who did not see what had happened until later when he saw the footage, turned to Twitter to help him find the young man who had had his once in a lifetime souvenir stolen from him.

Sock's tweet went viral, garnering responses from the likes of Andy Murray's mum Judy, as well as the official accounts of the US Open, French Open, and Australian Open, who all pledged to send the young man a towel should he be found.

Incredibly, the unnamed youngster has been found after it was revealed that he had messaged Sock directly, but unfortunately, he had already returned home to Ireland where he lives.

However, despite that, Sock extended an invitation to the unnamed fan to attend further games.

So, what had originally been an incident that would have left a sour taste in the mouth of tennis fans worldwide, has turned into a joyous testament to human spirit as the young man awaits souvenir towels from each and every Grand Slam on the tour.

We can only hope that the single, stolen towel will be enough for the older fellow who suffered a spectacular failure in etiquette and behaviour.

Judy Murray took the opportunity to point out how important it is that young fans are protected, believing that souvenirs are an important way of encouraging the younger generation to play the game and perhaps one day become professionals and champions.

“I know what it’s like for children and young people at Wimbledon and you know, I think the kid had caught it and the other guy just pulled it away from him and, I thought, ‘What are you doing?’ It was lovely to see Jack Sock offering to do that," she said.

“You want the whole thing to be a wonderful experience and you don’t want anybody to be going home disappointed, so I think it was a lovely gesture from him."

Speaking of her son Andy as a young fan, she added: “All he wanted was to get the autograph of Andre Agassi who is his absolute hero and he would literally be out there at the practice courts all day hoping to get the autograph, and he actually never managed to do it, and it had quite a big impact on him as a little kid.

“I think that is one of the reasons why he’s so good at staying behind and signing everything for everybody because of the experience.”

