It’s been a long time coming, but Arsenal have at last got their main in Alexandre Lacazette.

The £46.5 million striker is the Gunners’ most expensive signing of all-time having eclipsed the £42.4 million fee paid for Mesut Ozil in 2013.

Lacazette represents a telling statement of intent from Arsene Wenger as he prepares to build a side capable of atoning for what was a disastrous campaign last season.

The France international brings with him serious goalscoring pedigree – 113 goals in all competitions since 2013 to put a figure on it.

Lacazette’s haul of 28 strikes in Ligue 1 last term was bettered only by Paris Saint-Germain ace Edinson Cavani, which gives Arsenal fans genuine belief he can be the man to fire them back to Premier League glory come 2018.

But should the 26-year-old go on to make a pivotal impact in north London, Wenger and everyone associated with the club will owe their thanks to a familiar face.

The Sun reports Lacazette bumped into Thierry Henry during a visit to New York in 2013 where the Gunners legend told the then Lyon star to take control of his career.

Four years later and it seems what Henry said has proved to be the catalyst for the biggest arrival at the Emirates since Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

“Thierry shook me up. He told me I always have to keep working on myself, which you tend to forget when you’re young,” Lacazette said.

“When a player like Thierry speaks, you can’t ignore what he’s saying to you. I realised that to be a great player meant permanent hard work. Someone like him always wanted to improve, even with the career he had.”

After eight years in the Lyon senior team, he added: “I think it’s the right moment to leave. I want to discover something else, to take risks by going up a level.

“It’s all well and good saying I score goals, I know very well that on a European scale, I’m still not well known. I want to see if I can answer the questions people are asking.”

EXPECTED IMPACT

Just in case Arsenal fans weren't excited enough about Lacazette, Gerard Houllier has weighed in with a very promising prediction of what their marquee signing will offer.

The former Liverpool boss has worked as an advisor to Lyon after also managing them from 2005-07, said: “Alexandre a bit like Ian Wright and will fit in their game.

“He is more suited to their passing game than other players because of the way they build up.

“He’s very good in the box. You don’t seem to notice him then suddenly he is there.”

Lacazette has some colossal boots to fill amid a period of great impatience around Arsenal – and we will likely get our first glimpse of him in red when they begin their pre-season tour in Sydney next week.

