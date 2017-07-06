Real reason why WWE has booked John Cena vs Rusev Flag match at Battleground [W.O.L.]

Even though John Cena only returned to WWE action this past Tuesday night on SmackDown Live, he already has a match at the blue brand's next exclusive pay-per-view Battleground against Rusev.

The 16-time World Champion returned to the WWE this past week for the first time since WrestleMania 33 where he had a mixed tag team match alongside Nikki Bella against The Miz and Maryse. He proposed to Nikki after the match, which she accepted.

Upon his return, Cena announced that he was a free agent so that he could challenge anyone he wanted to before his career was up. He was then confronted by The Bulgarian Brute which led to a Flag match being booked between the two at Battleground later this month.

Essentially, a Flag match is WWE's version of capture the flag. Two flags are placed on opposite turnbuckles to represent each superstar, so at Battleground, Cena will have the American flag while Rusev will have the Bulgarian flag. The objective of the match is to retrieve your opponent's flag and raise it while defending the flag in your own corner.

So the match only ends when you raise your opponent's flag, which means it doesn't end via pinfall or submission, and according to Byran Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live, via Ringside News, this could be why WWE has booked this match type.

The Cenation Leader is currently the favourite to win the match in order to build him up strong for SummerSlam later this year, but Alvarez has stated the match type has allowed the company to change their minds if they want Rusev to win.

This means Cena doesn't have to be pinned to lose the match, allowing WWE to still book him strong while still giving The Bulgarian Brute momentum if they wanted to.

Cena vs Rusev is expected to be a one-and-done feud, with Cena going on to face Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam for the WWE Championship to potentially become a 17-time World Champion no matter if he wins or loses at Battleground.

Therefore, WWE should definitely pull the trigger and have Rusev win this match type, as it will give him value momentum for a future push on SmackDown Live, while also still keeping Cena strong for SummerSlam as he has not been pinned.

Who do you think should win John Cena vs Rusev Flag match at Battleground? Have YOUR say in the comments section below

