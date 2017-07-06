The outspoken LaVar Ball has riled up a number of people both across the NBA and beyond since becoming a public figure this year.

Simply put, he's like Marmite; you either love him or hate him.

When it comes to Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, his feelings towards Ball lean towards the latter.

The pair have been involved in a back-and-forth recently which stems from draft night and was instigated by Embiid.

After LaVar's son Lonzo was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the second pick in this year's draft, Ben Simmons - the Sixers' number one pick from 2016 - posted a tweet saying "Crazy Pills".

The Process decided to reply to this by commenting: “Please dunk on him so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him.”

There's certainly nothing cryptic there and no room for misinterpretation whatsoever from the 76ers big man.

Since he has done on almost every occasion since he broke into the mainstream spotlight, LaVar was quick to provide a response.

In an interview with Philadelphia-based radio station 97.5 The Fanatic, the Big Baller Brand CEO didn't hold back on his views.

“When you don’t win, and don’t even make the playoffs, and don’t even stay on the court long enough, that’s the best thing you can do—is tweet and make some stuff," he said.

"Ain’t nobody else doing that, because they’re working on their games in the gym. These guys ain’t played a game, always hurt, and at the bottom of the totem pole. So guess what? Get your asses off the goddamn Tweeter and get in the gym.”

Some very strong words from Ball, but he was speaking a lot of truth on this occasion. Despite wowing fans with his star quality last season, Embiid only played 31 games and wasn't healthy enough to see out the campaign.

In Simmons' case, he missed the entire year due to injury and the duo should be working on getting back to full fitness to take to the court for Philly.

However, Embiid wasn't prepared to leave things there. The 23-year-old couldn't bite his tongue and of course, he used social media to fire back at LaVar.

In an Instagram video, the Cameroonian kept his reply short and sweet and didn't mince his words, saying: "F*** LaVar Ball."

The Lakers and the 76ers will only meet twice during the regular season and with the Sixers' number one pick Markelle Fultz also having a rivalry with Lonzo, those two encounters have now taken on extra significance and will be worth circling on the calendars when the schedules are released.