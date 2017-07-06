Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Joel Embiid.

Joel Embiid continues feud with LaVar Ball with strongly-worded Instagram video

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The outspoken LaVar Ball has riled up a number of people both across the NBA and beyond since becoming a public figure this year.

Simply put, he's like Marmite; you either love him or hate him.

When it comes to Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, his feelings towards Ball lean towards the latter.

The pair have been involved in a back-and-forth recently which stems from draft night and was instigated by Embiid.

After LaVar's son Lonzo was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the second pick in this year's draft, Ben Simmons - the Sixers' number one pick from 2016 - posted a tweet saying "Crazy Pills".

The Process decided to reply to this by commenting: “Please dunk on him so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him.”

There's certainly nothing cryptic there and no room for misinterpretation whatsoever from the 76ers big man.

Since he has done on almost every occasion since he broke into the mainstream spotlight, LaVar was quick to provide a response.

In an interview with Philadelphia-based radio station 97.5 The Fanatic, the Big Baller Brand CEO didn't hold back on his views.

2017 NBA Draft

“When you don’t win, and don’t even make the playoffs, and don’t even stay on the court long enough, that’s the best thing you can do—is tweet and make some stuff," he said.

"Ain’t nobody else doing that, because they’re working on their games in the gym. These guys ain’t played a game, always hurt, and at the bottom of the totem pole. So guess what? Get your asses off the goddamn Tweeter and get in the gym.”

Some very strong words from Ball, but he was speaking a lot of truth on this occasion. Despite wowing fans with his star quality last season, Embiid only played 31 games and wasn't healthy enough to see out the campaign.

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics

In Simmons' case, he missed the entire year due to injury and the duo should be working on getting back to full fitness to take to the court for Philly.

However, Embiid wasn't prepared to leave things there. The 23-year-old couldn't bite his tongue and of course, he used social media to fire back at LaVar.

In an Instagram video, the Cameroonian kept his reply short and sweet and didn't mince his words, saying: "F*** LaVar Ball."

The Lakers and the 76ers will only meet twice during the regular season and with the Sixers' number one pick Markelle Fultz also having a rivalry with Lonzo, those two encounters have now taken on extra significance and will be worth circling on the calendars when the schedules are released.

Topics:
Eastern Conference
NBA
LA Lakers
Pacific Division
Western Conference
Atlantic Division
Joel Embiid
Philadelphia Sixers

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Real reason why WWE has booked John Cena vs Rusev Flag match at Battleground [W.O.L.]

Real reason why WWE has booked John Cena vs Rusev Flag match at Battleground [W.O.L.]

Man Utd fans are going crazy on Twitter after huge Lukaku & Morata updates [Mail]

Man Utd fans are going crazy on Twitter after huge Lukaku & Morata updates [Mail]

Alexis Sanchez tells Arsenal how much he wants to stay - it's absolutely insane

Alexis Sanchez tells Arsenal how much he wants to stay - it's absolutely insane

The two reasons Man United have overtaken Chelsea in race for Romelu Lukaku [Sun]

The two reasons Man United have overtaken Chelsea in race for Romelu Lukaku [Sun]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again