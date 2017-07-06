GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Man United agree monstrous fee with Everton for striker Romelu Lukaku

It emerged last night that Manchester United had stolen a march on Chelsea in the race to sign Everton forward Romelu Lukaku, and now things are moving very fast.

So fast, in fact, United's interest in Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata has ended.

The ball really got rolling when Wayne Rooney was left off United's US tour so he could complete a return to his boyhood club Everton.

But it seems that United have used that bit of business to their advantage and are keen to do some more with the Toffees.

Lukaku scored 25 goals last season and with Zlatan Ibrahimovic out for the foreseeable future/released and Rooney moving on, the Red Devils are desperate for another star to lead their line.

Lukaku seems to be that man and United have agreed a £75 million fee with the blue half of Merseyside for their talisman.

That according to James Ducker of The Telegraph who also says that United want to wrap up the deal quickly so he can fly out with the squad for their tour on Sunday.

Lukaku has shown he can score goals in the Premier League with 85 goals in just 176 games and he only turned 24 last May.

Everton v Leicester City - Premier League

Last month, the Belgian forward claimed he knew what his next move was going to be, but after Antonio Conte told Diego Costa he had no future at Stamford Bridge, it seemed like a return to Chelsea was inevitable.

"My agent knows what's going to happen," the 24-year-old told Sky Sports.

"I know what I want to do, and whenever something happens, you guys will know."

Hi agent, the world renowned Mino Raiola, stated earlier this summer that Lukaku had a verbal agreement from the club that he would be able to leave if certain clubs made a bid for his services.

Manchester United v Everton - Premier League

"Lukaku had a promise that if certain clubs came this summer that he could leave this summer," Raiola told talkSPORT.

"We are not in concrete talks with anybody at this moment, but hearing the market I think some clubs will contact Everton.

"If the price is right for Everton and the project is right for Lukaku then I think he will want to make another step, but we are not there yet."

Is the price right at £75m? Let us know in the comments below.

