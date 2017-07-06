GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

The surprise candidate Antonio Conte is considering to appoint as Chelsea captain

The atmosphere around Chelsea will feel very different without John Terry around next season.

For the first time since 2004, a new club captain will be appointed at Stamford Bridge after Terry and his beloved Blues went their separate ways after winning the league in May.

The Chelsea icon has decided to join Aston Villa on a one-year deal while his now former boss Antonio Conte has been left to fill the void he will inevitably leave.

Terry only made nine appearances in the Premier League last term but it will be his influence off the pitch that could be missed the most.

Previously, Gary Cahill was widely expected to replace Terry as captain after deputising for the majority of the 2016/17 campaign.

Terry himself had even given his vote of confidence to his fellow Englishman earlier this week.

“Gary has been brilliant as captain for Chelsea but the manager will decide," he said, as per the Evening Standard.

“However, it’s not just on the field that he has led the field brilliantly, but inside the dressing room as well. No one really gets to see that. He has been a man-mountain at times."

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-MIDDLESBROUGH

Nevertheless, it would appear Cahill's appointment is not quite the foregone conclusion everyone assumed.

According to The Sun, Conte is believed to be considering David Luiz as a shock contender.

The Brazilian international proved his critics wrong with a string of impressive displays upon his return to the Premier League 12 months ago.

Chelsea v Southampton - Premier League

Luiz's form was even good enough to earn a spot in the PFA Team of the Year and could now be given greater responsibility by Conte.

It's clear he has become a favourite of the Italian but this is the first time the 30-year-old has been touted as a potential successor to Terry.

How Cahill would feel if he gets pipped to the role is currently unknown but you'd imagine he's bound to be fairly annoyed after previously being considered a shoo-in.

