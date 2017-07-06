The priority for the Golden State Warriors this offseason was to tie down their two free agent superstars Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.

Having won their second championship in three years, it was highly unlikely that the duo would seek a move away from the Bay Area and it was just a matter of making the cap room work to re-sign them both.

It didn't take the franchise long to ink Curry to a long-term deal as the two parties reportedly agreed on a five-year, $201 million deal which will see the three-point marksman earn a 'supermax' deal and become the highest paid player in the league.

According to reports, the organisation quickly moved to secure the future of KD in Oakland. That was made easier due to a sacrifice by the Finals MVP.

Durant has reportedly agreed to take a pay cut of up to $7m and will sign a two-year contract worth around $53m. This gesture by the former MVP has allowed the Warriors to bring back the likes of Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston, both of whom have agreed deals with Golden State, according to reports.

As well as bringing back their core group of free agents, Durant's pay cut has also given the franchise an opportunity to pursue other free agents on the market.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Dubs have agreed a one-year deal with former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young.

The 32-year-old enjoyed a good season with the Lakers last year and could prove to be a valuable player off the bench with his outside shooting.

When news of Swaggy P's reported deal with the Warriors broke, Durant took to Twitter to provide his reaction, and it was perfect.

The veteran's time in L.A., and maybe his career, will always be remembered for the premature celebration to the three-pointer which was gold for fans on social media and KD couldn't help himself.

Many will question why the Warriors have decided to gamble on a player who is largely inconsistent and sometimes erratic on the court.

But as the Cleveland Cavaliers showed with J.R. Smith - who had a similar reputation to Young before heading to Ohio - with the right teammates, leadership and culture, you can bring the best out of a player.

With guaranteed open looks, Young will only be required to knock down threes and put some effort in on the defensive end. He will definitely enjoy his time in the Bay and provide more entertainment for Dubs fans in the process.