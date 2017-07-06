GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

British tennis player Heather Watson.

Heather Watson lets her coach off easy following second round win at Wimbledon

British tennis player Heather Watson breezed past 18th seed Anastasija Sevastova to reach the third round of Wimbledon in a 6-0, 6-4 win. 

The 25-year-old has now matched her best run at the prestigious tournament after battling back from a break down on two occasions during the second set. 

Having suffered defeat in the third round in 2012 and 2015, the British number two will be looking to improve upon that milestone. 

In order to motivate the promising Brit to progress further in the competition, Watson's coach had promised to shave his head if she managed to reach the second week of Wimbledon.

Considering Watson's excellent form, this seemed like a very real and risky proposition. 

However, in a later development, the 2016 mixed-doubles Wimbledon champion seemed to let her trainer off easy after mentioning that he would just have to shave his legs instead. 

During an interview with BBC, and speaking to Clare Balding, Watson revealed how her coach was trying to motivate her to reach the second week of Wimbledon for the first time in her career.

After initially saying he would shave his head, Watson couldn't let him agree to that as she knew his girlfriend would hate that.

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2017

So, instead, they reached a compromise of him shaving his legs instead.

The new deal was likely made following the Brit's impressive showing in the second round match. 

Watson is set to face Victoria Azarenka in the next round and a win would allow her to break a personal record at the tournament. 

You can watch the Watson interview in the video below.

She is the only British player to have won a WTA competition, in Japan in 2012, since Sara Gomer achieved that feat in 1988, providing promise that she has the potential to further impress during Wimbledon. 

Having now equaled her best run at a Grand Slam, Watson will look to further improve on that. 

