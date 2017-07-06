GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Arsenal fans react to Alexandre Lacazette's first tweet since joining from Lyon

Alexandre Lacazette has been saying all the right things since signing for Arsenal in a club-record £52 million deal yesterday.

Not only did he say joining the Gunners was a dream come true, but he pointed towards club legend Thierry Henry as his inspiration behind the move.

Better still, the Frenchman lauded Arsenal as the Premier League's finest when it comes to passing - something that will also put a smile on Arsene Wenger's face.

Asked in his first interview why he joined, Lacazette said: "Arsenal's past - I like clubs with a history. Also the fact that the manager has been here for a while shows that it is a stable club.

"In addition there are quite a few French players here, which makes it easier to settle in.

"In my opinion, Arsenal is also the club that plays the best football in England so I really wanted to come here.

"Throughout my childhood, thanks to Thierry Henry and other French players, I always dreamed of playing for this club so today that dream has been fulfilled."

Lacazette joins Arsenal after coming close to moving to Atletico Madrid, who were unable to complete a deal after receiving a transfer ban until January 2018.

Had Atletico not been banned, Lacazette probably would have never arrived in north London - but Arsenal fans won't care one bit.

For the first time since 2012, when Robin van Persie left for Manchester United, Arsenal can lay claim to having a world-class striker.

It's something fans have craved over the past five years and at long last, Wenger has caved and splashed a club-record sum to sign a genuine out-and-out goalscorer.

Despite his move to Atletico falling through, Lacazette certainly seems happy with his decision judging by his first tweet as an Arsenal player.

In a short but sweet post (see below), the Frenchman wrote, "#WeAreTheArsenal🔴," to send fans into delirium.

#WEARETHEARSENAL

Lacazette's first tweet since joining Arsenal couldn't have been more perfect - and here's how the club's supporters have reacted.

ARSENAL FANS REACT

Lacazette will only hope he can justify his club-record transfer fee by firing Arsenal to Champions League football next season - or better yet, the Premier League title.

In his last three league campaigns, the France international has scored 76 goals, which is more than Harry Kane (75) and Sergio Aguero (70) have managed.

