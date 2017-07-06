WWE Great Balls of Fire odds released - one big title change expected

GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Great Balls of Fire.

Current WWE Great Balls of Fire odds only has one title change happening

WWE's Monday Night RAW exclusive pay-per-view of Great Balls of Fire takes place this Sunday, and it looks like it could be a very exciting event.

Eight matches are scheduled to take place at Great Balls of Fire, with the marquee clashes being Seth Rollins vs Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman in an Ambulance match, and Brock Lesnar vs Samoa Joe for the Universal Championship.

Elsewhere on the card, there is Enzo Amore vs Big Cass, Neville vs Akira Tozawa for the Cruiserweight Championship,  Alexa Bliss vs Sasha Banks for the RAW Women's title, The Miz vs Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship, and Cesaro and Sheamus vs The Hardy Boyz for the RAW Tag Team titles.

The odds for the matches have been released as we're only a couple of days away from the event, and at the moment, only one championship change could be taking place at the event.

WWE Leaks has given an indication of who the betting favorites are for each of the matches from Sunday’s card, and they have said the only title change that is likely happening at Great Balls of Fire is The Hardy Boyz winning the RAW Tag Team titles from Cesaro and Sheamus. The Hardy Boyz have odds of 8/15 while Cesaro and Sheamus have odds of 5/4.

This is interesting as the match between The Hardy Boyz and Cesaro and Sheamus has been dubbed as the final match between the two teams, meaning Matt and Jeff would be facing another team at SummerSlam if they are victorious on Sunday.

p1bkbn6iroldr1p7o1ml5a1e1nfo9.jpg

The likelihood is then whoever wins this match will either face Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and The Revival at WWE's biggest party of the summer, and it looks to be The Hardy Boyz which certainly provide fans with an interesting spectacle.

The rest of the odds have Cass (2/5) winning against Enzo (7/4), The Miz (4/11) retaining the Intercontinental title vs Ambrose (17/10), Bliss (4/11) holding onto the RAW Women's Championship against Banks (17/10), Wyatt (4/7) beating Rollins (5/4), Reigns (8/11) winning the Ambulance match vs Strowman (EVS), and Lesnar (1/9) retaining the Universal title against Joe (5/1).

p1bkbn72l411b21eb11bdoaio18bsb.jpg

What do you think of The Hardy Boyz potentially beating Cesaro and Sheamus for the RAW Tag Team titles at Great Balls of Fire? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

John Cena
WWE

