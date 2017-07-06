GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

British cyclist Mark Cavendish.

Mark Cavendish holds no grudges against Peter Sagan following crash

British cyclist Mark Cavendish has dropped out of the ongoing Tour de France after breaking his right shoulder during a crash with Peter Sagan. 

The collision took place during the final stages on stage four in Vittel as the two vied for a sprint finish, eventually crashing into the barriers.

Sagan, who is a two-time world champion, has been disqualified from further participating in the competition after his actions were deemed to have "seriously endangered" another rider. 

Although, his Bora-Hansgrohe team have appealed the decision, with Sagan claiming that Cavendish charged into him from behind with little space to navigate through. 

However, the Slovakian racer inquired about the Brit's injury and apologised for the unfortunate incident in a classy gesture. 

Despite Cavendish being sidelined with a relatively serious injury, the 32-year-old holds no grudges against his fellow rider and even labeled him as a "friend" in a recent Twitter video. 

He also mentions that Sagan apologised following the race and also called later to check on him to the champion's credit.

"Unfortunately these things happen in cycling especially with chaotic finales of the sprint. But just know that there are no hard feelings between Peter and I," said Cavendish.

"We are friends and he came to apologise after and called me in the evening as well. That's the measure of the man he is."

Le Tour de France 2017 - Stage Four

Cavendish went on to heap praise on Sagan, stating that he is important for the sport which speaks volumes regarding the respect between the two cyclists. 

He added: "He is a great world champion and he is great for the sport. I think we are both going to be missed on the Tour de France in the finals and by our teams."

The Team Dimension Data rider also addressed viewers regarding threats that were made in the comments directed towards his family and urged them to cease such activities towards him or his family.

You can watch his Twitter video below.

It is currently unknown when Cavendish will be able to return to the road.

For now, it remains to be seen whether Sagan's appeal is accepted or not. 

Topics:
Laura Trott
Mark Cavendish
Tour De France
Cycling
Commonwealth Games
Sir Chris Hoy
Team GB
Sir Bradley Wiggins

