Football

.

John Terry performs initiation song after joining Aston Villa

The majority of Aston Villa fans were delighted when the club announced the signing of John Terry last week.

When the opportunity to sign a former England captain - who has won the Premier League five times - for free, you have to take it.

For Terry, after spending so many years at Stamford Bridge a change of scenery might take a bit of getting used to.

But as the pre-season period of the year is about to get into full swing, all signs suggest the 36-year-old is enjoying his fresh challenge under Steve Bruce.

The Villa squad are currently in Portugal as they prepare for a promotion push in the upcoming campaign.

And, as what appears to be mandatory in the modern day, Terry performed his initiation song in front of his new teammates on Wednesday.

You can see the ex-Chelsea star's rendition of Ben E King's 'Stand By Me' in the video below but on the face of it, Terry looks well settled amongst the Villa squad.

With a little help from a guitarist, Terry was able to more than hold his own in front of an unfamiliar crowd and sported a beaming smile throughout.

p1bkbpe64i10am1do184rera19jh9.jpg

You might also be able to hear a few of the players actually clapping along - always a good sign!

The new Championship season gets underway on August 4 but Bruce's men kick off their campaign a day later when recently relegated Hull visit Villa Park.

Terry will be hoping to make his debut that day and he might not be the only one.

Centre-back Chris Samba is also training with the squad in Portugal and could still be offered a contract at club, despite Terry's recent arrival.

Topics:
Championship
Football

