Manchester United have ended their interest in Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata after agreeing a £75 million fee to sign Romelu Lukaku, reports the BBC.

In a dramatic turn of events, Jose Mourinho has identified the Everton striker as the perfect replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

There were reports of United spending a record £100 million to sign Lukaku, but it would appear Paul Pogba will remain the world's most expensive player.

Lukaku's potential arrival will see Wayne Rooney head in the opposite direction to Everton, with United willing to allow their captain to leave for free.

The only catch is that the remaining two years on Rooney's lucrative £300,000-per-week contract will be scrapped, meaning he won't be owed a penny.

Should the deal go through, it's a great piece of business for both parties.

While United will be signing one of the Premier League's most deadly strikers, Everton will be getting £75 million plus a decent player for absolutely nothing.

Doubts remain over whether Rooney can still hack it in the Premier League, but perhaps all he needs is something new to reignite his career.

However, any United fans getting excited about signing Lukaku shouldn't get ahead of themselves just yet.

There's been a huge twist in the United-Lukaku transfer saga after "senior Everton sources" told Sky Sports that, contrary to their previous reports, no deal has been agreed (see below).

What on earth is going on is anyone's guess, so only until an official statement and/or announcement is made will the situation become clear.

Sky Sports then posted a follow-up tweet to try and make sense of the saga, but they've only confused fans even more.

So a fee has been agreed, but a "transfer deal" hasn't... right. Here's how United and Everton fans have reacted to Sky Sports' series of tweets.

