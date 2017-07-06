After breaking back into the Champions League slots last season, Liverpool is a club that knows they need to make significant strides this summer to cope with the additional demands of European football.

Not only that, but with how tight the top six has gotten over the last couple of years, they need to add players just to retain their spot, let alone move forward.

Mohamed Salah has already arrived at the club for around £35 million and that will no doubt offer another speedy threat moving forward in addition to the electric Sadio Mane.

But, if you ask most Liverpool fans the area they need to improve, most would tell you they need a holding midfielder, a left-back and a centre-back - at least.

That's where RB Leipzig's Naby Keita comes into it. The Guinean midfielder enjoyed a breakout year in the Bundesliga and his price tag is said to be around £70 million.

To complicate matters, the 22-year-old would be available for around £48 million in the summer of 2018 because of a release clause that comes into effect.

But Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp does not want to wait and according to reports in Guinea last night, neither does Keita.

Yes, the midfielder has made up his mind that he wants to join the club and play his football at Anfield, as you can see from the tweets below. Allow us to relay the translations via the Liverpool Echo:

"Keita has eyes for Liverpool, he hammered it in Leipzig’s direction this week.."

"Keita has clearly expressed his willingness to move to Liverpool - but will not ‘spit’ on Leipzig."

"Leipzig will soon take a decision on the sale or not of the Guinean."

"What Liverpool must fear most is rejection by Leipzig and a bigger offer from Bayern."

On the subject of transfers, Klopp remains confident that the hard work the club are doing behind the scenes will yield the results they desire.

He said: “Yes, it will be a difficult [transfer window], maybe it's getting more and more difficult, especially in England.

"But we have made a lot of good things so far.

“If you cannot see it so far, you can imagine we have done a lot of things behind the scenes.

"Sometimes you need to be patient and that's what we are in at the moment.

“[We will] wait for the right moment and then we will see what happens."

