GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Naby Keita.

RB Leizpig's Naby Keita has told the club what he wants to do with Liverpool's interest

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

After breaking back into the Champions League slots last season, Liverpool is a club that knows they need to make significant strides this summer to cope with the additional demands of European football.

Not only that, but with how tight the top six has gotten over the last couple of years, they need to add players just to retain their spot, let alone move forward.

Mohamed Salah has already arrived at the club for around £35 million and that will no doubt offer another speedy threat moving forward in addition to the electric Sadio Mane.

Article continues below

But, if you ask most Liverpool fans the area they need to improve, most would tell you they need a holding midfielder, a left-back and a centre-back - at least.

That's where RB Leipzig's Naby Keita comes into it. The Guinean midfielder enjoyed a breakout year in the Bundesliga and his price tag is said to be around £70 million.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Real reason why WWE has booked John Cena vs Rusev Flag match at Battleground [W.O.L.]

Real reason why WWE has booked John Cena vs Rusev Flag match at Battleground [W.O.L.]

WWE Great Balls of Fire odds released - one big title change expected

WWE Great Balls of Fire odds released - one big title change expected

Man Utd fans are going crazy on Twitter after huge Lukaku & Morata updates [Mail]

Man Utd fans are going crazy on Twitter after huge Lukaku & Morata updates [Mail]

Alexis Sanchez tells Arsenal how much he wants to stay - it's absolutely insane

Alexis Sanchez tells Arsenal how much he wants to stay - it's absolutely insane

To complicate matters, the 22-year-old would be available for around £48 million in the summer of 2018 because of a release clause that comes into effect.

But Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp does not want to wait and according to reports in Guinea last night, neither does Keita.

Yes, the midfielder has made up his mind that he wants to join the club and play his football at Anfield, as you can see from the tweets below. Allow us to relay the translations via the Liverpool Echo:

"Keita has eyes for Liverpool, he hammered it in Leipzig’s direction this week.."

"Keita has clearly expressed his willingness to move to Liverpool - but will not ‘spit’ on Leipzig."

"Leipzig will soon take a decision on the sale or not of the Guinean."

"What Liverpool must fear most is rejection by Leipzig and a bigger offer from Bayern."

On the subject of transfers, Klopp remains confident that the hard work the club are doing behind the scenes will yield the results they desire.

He said: “Yes, it will be a difficult [transfer window], maybe it's getting more and more difficult, especially in England.

"But we have made a lot of good things so far.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-LEIPZIG-DARMSTADT

“If you cannot see it so far, you can imagine we have done a lot of things behind the scenes.

"Sometimes you need to be patient and that's what we are in at the moment.

“[We will] wait for the right moment and then we will see what happens."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Bundesliga
Fernando Torres
Football

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Real reason why WWE has booked John Cena vs Rusev Flag match at Battleground [W.O.L.]

Real reason why WWE has booked John Cena vs Rusev Flag match at Battleground [W.O.L.]

Man Utd fans are going crazy on Twitter after huge Lukaku & Morata updates [Mail]

Man Utd fans are going crazy on Twitter after huge Lukaku & Morata updates [Mail]

Alexis Sanchez tells Arsenal how much he wants to stay - it's absolutely insane

Alexis Sanchez tells Arsenal how much he wants to stay - it's absolutely insane

The two reasons Man United have overtaken Chelsea in race for Romelu Lukaku [Sun]

The two reasons Man United have overtaken Chelsea in race for Romelu Lukaku [Sun]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again