Tennis

Bernard Tomic.

Bernard Tomic hit with heavier fine than Daniil Medvedev for 'bored' comments

Bernard Tomic has been hit with a heavier fine for his statement about being 'bored' during his first round Wimbledon defeat than what Daniil Medvedev has received for throwing coins at the umpire's chair in a gesture to suggest that the official was biased during the game. 

The Russian faces a total fine of £11,183, which includes separate punishments for not only his conduct at the end of the match, but also during the game when he asked the court supervisor to eject Marian Alves as the umpire late in the fifth set during his loss to Belgium's Ruben Bemelmans. 

However, Tomic's remarks have clearly made a greater impact among the sport's authorities, who feel that the credibility and reputation of tennis might be tarnished by such comments. 

Having received a fine of £11,567, the Australian has incurred the second-highest sanction in the history of the sport.

Fabio Fogini, Andy Murray's next opponent at Wimbledon, once received a £15,422 fine in 2014 for unsportsmanlike behaviour, where he was found to have abused the tournament official and made an obscene gesture to his opponent. 

The fine is unlikely to hurt Tomic in the long run as the Aussie has racked up almost £4m in career prize money, which includes the £35,000 which he won for his loss to Mischa Zverev. 

This is the case for several players during the first round, some of whom have even collected a 'first round appearance fee' for retiring hurt. 

When asked if he should repay the award money from his lackluster defeat, Tomic replied: "We all work for money. At 34, maybe I can donate to charity. If you ask Roger Federer if he'll do it, I'll do it.

Aegon International Eastbourne - Day 5

"I felt a little bit bored out there. The last sort of year or two, nothing motivates. It's not I don't give my best. I still try to go for it in a way."

The 24-year-old's lack of enthusiasm comes as a surprise, but his fine still begs the question whether his punishment should have been less than what Medvedev received for what is seen to be a blatant show of disrespect to the umpire. 

Topics:
Maria Sharapova
Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer

