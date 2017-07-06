Official online NBA destination in the UK

Chris Bosh.

Chris Bosh could be part of epic 2021 Hall of Fame class if he retires

When the Miami Heat announced they would be waiving Chris Bosh, it immediately sparked the debate about if he would retire from the NBA completely following recent health issues.

Since he joined the side from the Toronto Raptors in 2010, Bosh helped create history at the Heat, as he, alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade brought two NBA Championships to the city during the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

However, over the past three years, the 33-year-old's career has been halted due to blood-clot issues, leading to Miami to make the unfortunate decision earlier this week of waiving the star.

Now Bosh is a free agent, he can play for any team in the NBA, but whether it would be the right thing for him to do remains unclear, especially after recent health issues. If he does play again, he would have to be cleared by a team doctor in order to do so.

Yet, if he does decide to call it a day and retire, he could be part of one of the best Hall of Fame Classes the NBA has ever seen in 2021.

Since the 11-time NBA All-Star didn't play at all last season and his last game came in the 2015-16 season, he is eligible to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021. Cast your mind back to who also retired that season and you will start to understand why this will be an epic Hall of Fame class.

If Bosh retires, he will join the likes of Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Kevin Garnett, among others, on the ballot for the first time. However, if he does play in the NBA again, he will not be part of this class.

Los Angeles Lakers v Miami Heat

Bosh still has some time to make his decision, and he should put his health first before anything else, but even if he doesn't play, he's still going to get paid by the Heat.

It was only back in 2014 that he signed a five-year, $118 million contract with Miami, and that contract will still be paid out to him in full.

The 11-time NBA All-Star will still receive the remaining $52.1 million left on his contract before he was waived. He will be paid in 120 twice-monthly installments of $434,393 starting on November 15 this year and ending on November 1 in 2022, which is past the date of his possible Hall of Fame induction.

