Formula 1

Spanish driver Fernando Alonso.

Fernando Alonso reflects on three frustrating years at McLaren

Fernando Alonso has stated that even though his three barren years at McLaren hasn't hurt his reputation, it has, however, damaged his career. 

The Spaniard left Ferrari in 2014 in the hope that the combination of McLaren and Honda would put forth a formidable challenge to the dominance of Mercedes. 

However, the truth is far from that, and while Ferrari have made a strong comeback this season with Sebastian Vettel spearheading their charge, Alonso and McLaren are still left in the shadows having not made the podium in three years. 

"The lack of victories hurts the career, the motivation and happiness. That's been the biggest loss of the last couple of years," Alonso told Sky F1

Despite the lack of pedigree on the track, the former world champion's reputation is still intact and many believe that he still has the ability to bounce back. 

On several occasions, the veteran driver pulled off near miracles provided the lack of technical or engineering prowess of his car. 

Although, his last title win was over a decade ago and it has been four years since his last F1 race win which was during the Spanish Grand Prix in 2013. 

His situation at the moment is a far cry from 2006, when he clinched consecutive Championships with Renault. 

F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain - Previews

"From 2013 I didn't have victories, so it's not only the last three years. That's been the frustrating thing," he added.

"But at the same time l look at other drivers, Nico Hulkenberg, Daniel Ricciardo, even Max Verstappen, who are super talented guys, and they have two or three podiums in the last couple of years.

"It is a very strong domination from Mercedes, and this year from Ferrari and Mercedes, so all the other drivers are in the same situation."

Alonso will be hoping for a bit more luck this weekend at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Topics:
Formula 1

