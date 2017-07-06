If there is one thing us football fans like to debate, it's whether a football kit is nice or vile.

In the 1990s it seems as if we were spoilt for choice for kits to ridicule, but in more modern times, kit manufacturers have played it safe and stuck to conventional designs.

Nike epitomise that strategy. In fact, if you were to look at every Nike kit released for next season, only the colours would really separate them.

Still, every now and again there we are treated to a kit that is truly outside the box and that can definitely be said for Wycombe's latest goalkeeping strip.

It's one of those designs that you just can't decide whether it is a stroke of genius or an absolute disaster.

O'Neills are responsible for the creation you're about to feast your eyes on and if you can't imagine what a fluorescent yellow jersey with a kaleidoscope pattern looks like, worry no more.

But, don't be fooled into thinking this is a loud kit for the sake of it, it turns out there's some logic behind the design.

Wanderers coach Barry Richardson, who remains registered as a second-choice goalkeeper behind No. 1 Scott Brown, told Sky Sports: "There's been a lot of research into the science behind goalkeeper kits, which is why you see a lot of luminous colours and chevron patterns which enlarge the presence of the 'keeper in the goal.

"We've developed that idea over the past couple of years, with a bright lime and green design last year, and have enjoyed working with O'Neills to come up with these designs which we hope will be effective on the pitch and also be popular for fans who'd like to buy the replica versions."

First-choice 'keeper Brown added: "I must admit I had to do a double-take when Barry showed me the designs - they're a lot different from what I've worn in the past! But they've definitely grown on me and I'm looking forward to wearing them throughout the season, even if I get a few rude comments from opposition fans behind my goal!"

Susie Robertson, UK Sales Manager with O'Neills, said: "When O'Neills got a remit for the new 2017 'keeper kit along the lines of 'something psychedelic that will draw the eye of the opposition', our designers were in seventh heaven!

Clearly, Susie!

