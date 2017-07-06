Arsenal fans would have woken up on Thursday morning feeling a lot happier after the club finally confirmed the signing Alexandre Lacazette on Wednesday afternoon.

For years, the Gunners fanbase have been pleading for Arsene Wenger to splash the cash and he has finally obliged with the club-record £52 million capture of Lacazette.

Even though Wenger's men are not competing in the Champions League next season, they have still been able to land one of the hottest strikers around.

Nevertheless, the Arsenal boss will know there are still more ways he can improve his squad before the new campaign comes around.

But before he can think about any more additions, it turns out a few players will have to leave the Emirates Stadium.

Following the arrival of Lacazette from Lyon, Arsenal's quota of foreign players has been filled.

Each Premier League club is allowed to register a maximum of 17 players from abroad, meaning if Wenger has ambitions of strengthening his options further this summer, one or two will need to be sold on.

And Arsenal fans will be relieved to hear that two players are reportedly already close to moving away, according to The Mirror.

Lucas Perez's disappointing spell in English football looks set to end after just a single season, with a return to Deportivo La Coruna on the cards.

The Spaniard's exit is expected to be quickly followed by Mathieu Debuchy.

The full-back has hardly had a look-in since joining the club in 2014 and as he only has one year left to run on his current deal, could even leave for free this summer.

Of course, the potential departures of either Mesut Ozil or Alexis Sanchez would also free up a slot but for now, their futures remain unclear.

The same can also be said for Olivier Giroud. Lacazette's arrival has cast doubt on his plans for next season, with West Ham and Everton rumoured to be ready to pounce if he does decide to move on.

In regards to other potential incomings, Thomas Lemar and Riyad Mahrez are still considered targets but Arsenal fans should probably expect a few departures before any progress is made on those fronts.

