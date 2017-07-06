Sebastian Vettel has finally learned his fate following a controversial collision with Lewis Hamilton at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix late last month.

The Ferrari driver was handed a ten-second stop-go penalty for steering into his Mercedes rival behind the safety car, adding yet another layer to the intensifying rivalry between the pair.

Vettel could have been whacked with further sanctions this week after the FIA investigated the matter, but he escaped unscathed despite the stir he caused in Baku.

The decision prompted further criticism of the German, who some believe should have seen him disqualified or even slapped with a race ban.

But with the incident still generating discussion, a man who benefited from the brain fade has offered his take on it ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend.

Daniel Ricciardo, who earned his first victory of 2017 in Baku, claims Vettel has received adequate punishment for his actions.

"There's a view going around that Seb got off lightly with the penalty he got, but to me, that's only because he ended up beating Lewis,” the Australian wrote in his official Red Bull column.

"And that only happened because Lewis had his own issues with the headrest.

"If that hadn't happened and Lewis won, which he looked like was going to, and Seb was, say, fifth or something, then there wouldn't be as much noise about it.

"What he did wasn't right, but it wasn't dangerous - we were doing 40km/h - so it was more silly than anything.”

Silly or not, similar behaviour at higher speeds could have disastrous consequences. The FIA’s choice to not make an example of Vettel in this instance is a bold one, but Ricciardo believes they got it right.

"For me, a 10-second stop-go penalty, the one Seb got, is the biggest penalty you can have without being black-flagged.

"There's no bigger time penalty because you lose 20 seconds in the pits, and then you have to be stationary for 10 seconds.

“But I thought what they did was fine, and I don't think what he did was enough to be disqualified. So for me, it was the right penalty.

"It's done, and I don't think it should drag out any more. Somehow I reckon it might get discussed in Austria though.”

And it almost certainly will.

Vettel will likely be prompted to speak about his behaviour in the official FIA press conference at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg this afternoon.

